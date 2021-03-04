Powhatan junior, soccer standout Parker Sloan talks commitment to UVA

At first, baseball looked like it would be the path for Parker Sloan. His dad had played college baseball, and he had been throwing baseballs to Parker and his brother since they were able to walk.
But his family wanted to try a sport that would burn off energy, and T-ball seemed like it was going to be too easy, Parker recalled. So his parents signed them up for soccer when Parker was 4 years old.
He hasn’t looked back since.
“What stuck with me is just the sight and the feeling of scoring goals, and just running down the field. It’s just like this kind of freedom, and just...everything just feels right,” Parker said. “There’s no way to describe a feeling of seeing the ball whip through the net, or just running down at full speed against a bunch of people...it’s hard to describe, but that’s what’s really just stuck with me, and I love it.”
More than a decade later, the Powhatan High School junior has committed to attending and playing for the University of Virginia, featuring one of the premiere Division I men’s soccer programs in the country.
It’s a school he’s loved and followed for a long time.
Parker, whose mom had gone to UVA, grew up with the school being a major part of his life. He watched the Cavaliers play in the NCAA Division I national quarterfinals two years ago. He recalled the year when they won the men’s soccer national championship: 2014. He went and saw that game, too.
He’s wanted to be a Wahoo ever since he was able to play soccer.
And when he really started getting serious about playing, he set his sights on making it as far as he could in the sport that he loves.
But he and his family didn’t know what was going to happen; the NCAA Division I deadlines for recruiting kept getting pushed back; recruits couldn’t come out to games, and multiple showcases and tournaments ended up getting cancelled because of the pandemic. They were nervous since junior year is a big recruiting year, but they were able to get some film together and send it in along with his grades.
He got an email back, asking for a phone call.
“It’s so surreal,” Parker said. “It’s my dream school. It’s been the school I wanted to go to, and the fact that it’s reality - I’ve verbally committed, and if I keep my grades up, that is my school. I can become a Wahoo.
“I still get butterflies, I get excited just thinking about it,” Parker said, “because I can run the phone call through my head all the time.”
Parker recalled how the coach described the team as a family. He was also impressed by the players he had gotten to speak to in the past.
“They’re very well-spoken. They’re nice men,” Parker said. “They have great character, and the coaches have a great sense of what they want to accomplish.”
He recalled one of the players telling him that, “Day 1, they hunt for national championships; they go for it.”
“I want to be in an atmosphere where, from Day 1, we’re hunting to win championships,” Parker said. “We’re hunting to win one game at a time.”
He also spoke to clicking with assistant coach Adam Perron.
“I really, really enjoyed talking to him, just because he tried to come down, get on my level, talked me through everything, took it very slow,” Parker said, “and I really appreciated that.’
On top of everything, UVA fits his career aspirations. Parker wants to go into the medical field, and he said that “they have one of the best medical programs around, without a doubt.” According to U.S. News & World Report, UVA in 2021 is ranked as the 6th best medical school in the country for primary care, and is in a tie for the 29th best medical school for research.
“They really just had everything that I needed, and everything that I wanted,” Parker said of UVA. “It was just a perfect fit I thought for me.”
Parker’s speed, athleticism and heavy emphasis on hard work have been difference makers across his soccer career.
“If I’m not good at anything, I will work until I’m good at it, and I will work until I can succeed,” he said. “I’m going to work hard until I can be the best me I can be."
In the summer of 2018, Parker was one of 32 players in the country to be selected for the 2018 Generation Adidas Select A.F.C. Ajax Program to train with the Netherlands’ most successful soccer club, A.F.C. Ajax, in Amsterdam. He and his teammates also competed against players from what he described as one of the best academies in the world - and they became the first American team to beat Ajax, with Parker scoring his team’s first goal.
Parker also plays for FC Richmond, with whom he and his teammates reached the final four in the state five years in a row and won the championships in the Club Champions League. Parker said he and his longtime friend and travel teammate Ethan Nguyen, whom he’s known since he was 8 years old, are the only individuals to win it twice in their whole club.
“We’re just brothers now,” Sloan said of Nguyen. “I owe a lot of my accomplishments to that guy.”
They both recently made the CCL United all-star-type team, with whom Parker hopes to play overseas this summer, depending on the situation regarding COVID-19 at that future time.
He credited Powhatan’s teachers for being a huge part of his successes, helping him with his grades and also just being there and supporting him.
And of Powhatan’s varsity boys soccer unit, for whom he’s played since his freshman year, he added: “The team has been great, no question. It’s like a family.”
He said that current head coach Willie Miles, previous head coach Tim Cristian and a lot of the players “were very supportive of me; they always had my back, and...it was just comfortable there. It’s fun to battle for your school, battle for your colors.
“It’s helped me a lot, because it’s a lot different than travel. I’ve played with a lot of different players,” he said. “It’s a whole different atmosphere, and they’ve helped me a lot to succeed.”
Parker has gotten to see some of the best soccer players in the state and beyond through travel, and he’s also gone against top talent at the VHSL level through having played teams from the Charlottesville-area as a high school freshman during Powhatan’s last year in the Jefferson District.
“They were top caliber players without a doubt; I’ve played against a lot of them during travel,” Parker said. “I’ve played varsity since I was a freshman, and I had to play against seniors. I had to play guys that were three years older than me, more developed, stronger, and I think it’s allowed me to elevate my game and just push to be better, to be stronger, to be faster. I think that’s helped me a lot and will help me when I get to UVA.”
Parker and his Powhatan teammates were all set to play last year; it would’ve been his sophomore season, Powhatan's first in the local Dominion District and Miles’ first year to coach a regular-season game as the varsity team’s head coach. But the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out that season, which for Parker was a huge deal, because he had close friends who were seniors, and Coach Miles had them in the mindset that they were ready to win - they were ready to go after it.
When this April rolls around, however, Parker and his varsity teammates should have that chance to play again.
“It’s going to mean a lot. I’m playing against a lot of my fellow (travel) teammates in this new district, so I know it’s going to be hard,” Parker said. “I know I have a target on my back, knowing I’m committed to a big school, these players know me...but I’m ready to battle with my school. We’ve got a lot of young guys coming in, and we’ve got people with a lot of heart, and I can’t wait to battle against some of my friends and just go at it. It’ll be fun.”