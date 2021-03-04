Powhatan junior, soccer standout Parker Sloan talks commitment to UVA

He said that current head coach Willie Miles, previous head coach Tim Cristian and a lot of the players “were very supportive of me; they always had my back, and...it was just comfortable there. It’s fun to battle for your school, battle for your colors.

“It’s helped me a lot, because it’s a lot different than travel. I’ve played with a lot of different players,” he said. “It’s a whole different atmosphere, and they’ve helped me a lot to succeed.”

Parker has gotten to see some of the best soccer players in the state and beyond through travel, and he’s also gone against top talent at the VHSL level through having played teams from the Charlottesville-area as a high school freshman during Powhatan’s last year in the Jefferson District.

“They were top caliber players without a doubt; I’ve played against a lot of them during travel,” Parker said. “I’ve played varsity since I was a freshman, and I had to play against seniors. I had to play guys that were three years older than me, more developed, stronger, and I think it’s allowed me to elevate my game and just push to be better, to be stronger, to be faster. I think that’s helped me a lot and will help me when I get to UVA.”