Powhatan K-9 program seeks to give back, move forward

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office will soon be saying farewell to a dedicated officer, but in doing so, they know it’s what is best for both him and the agency moving forward.

Argie, a 3 ½-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been with the sheriff’s office since December 2019 and has done an admirable job as a K-9 officer in the community, said his partner Sgt. Kaitlyn Crane. But the writing has been on the wall for Argie’s career in Powhatan and the state as a whole since legislators made the decision in 2021 to legalize up to 1 ounce of marijuana for personal use, effective July 1, 2021.

The problem comes with a narcotics dogs like Argie, who is trained to alert his handler to five different odors, one of which is marijuana. Since the dogs can only scent the presence of marijuana, not the amount, and they don’t differentiate between the narcotics they were trained on, law enforcement agencies across Virginia have been phasing out dogs trained to detect marijuana.

The sheriff’s office’s other K-9 officer, Sgt. Bane, is still usable because he is a dual purpose dog, trained not only in narcotics but in patrol and tracking, she added.

Argie has remained useful in searches at the schools, where it is still illegal to possess marijuana, but that limited use is neither good enough for the K-9 officer, who Crane said loves to work, nor the sheriff’s office, which isn’t using its K-9 program to the fullest potential.

“It is not fair for him to only be 3 ½ years old and not be able to work anymore because he is a good worker. This dog loves to work. It is not fair to him to keep him and not let him go to work every day,” Crane said.

While some law enforcement agencies are choosing to retire the affected narcotics dogs, Argie still has too much potential use to let his training go to waste, Crane said. In the coming months, Argie will be gifted to Ventosa Kennel in North Carolina, which trains K-9 dogs for law enforcement. The kennel will sell Argie to an agency in a state where marijuana is not legal, which will likely be a cost savings for another agency as well.

“(Argie) going to Ventosa Kennels is 100% free. Hopefully he will be able to find a home pretty quickly being a retrained dog and being pretty young. He should be able to start working quickly,” Crane said.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office will receive a credit toward buying a future dual purpose K-9 officer when it has the funds to do so. Toward that end, Crane has started fundraising efforts to purchase a new dog, which she estimated would cost upwards of $15,000.

Three Crosses Distilling Company and Island Glow are partnering to host a “Lucky Dog Fundraiser” beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. The event will raise money toward the purchase of a new dog for the sheriff’s office as well as collecting donations of food and pet items for Powhatan Animal Shelter.

The funds raised will help with purchasing, training and equipping a new dog, which is expensive. Powhatan got lucky with Argie because he was gifted to the sheriff’s office by the Richmond Police Department in September 2019 after picking him up from an animal shelter in Maryland, Crane said. At the time, the training program she attended in Chesterfield was also free, but that school won’t be possible this time because of time constraints, she said.

Crane, who long wanted to be a K-9 handler, said that being partnered with Argie was an exciting turn in her career. She added that he also came at a time when she needed him because her mom had died, and he helped her through that.

“And he probably needed me a little bit. I don’t know what his circumstances were in Maryland but he was a shelter dog. So we both kind of gave each other something to focus on,” she said. “I think that is what makes it so hard. But the part that makes it easy is he has proven himself in the short time in Powhatan as a good drug dog. I know he will do well in another jurisdiction and that is what he needs. He needs to work. If he was just going to retire and go somewhere that would be harder on me.”

The sheriff’s office, which is located at 3880 Old Buckingham Road, is currently taking donations for the purchase of a new K-9 dog. Any funds people want earmarked for the program should be labeled appropriately.