Powhatan: Kota Lewis focused on fight beyond the field

In June, Kota Lewis found out she had cancer. She's now on the road to recovery. Medical personnel who have taken care of her, and the Powhatan community, have been a part of her recovery process.

Kota Lewis was pitching during a practice with her 2021 Debs All-Star team in June – just a week before the state tournament – when she noticed a lump in her neck. She could feel it when she threw the ball. The size of the lump was noticeable – you could look at her neck and see that it was there. There was pain if you pressed on it.

Kota went to the doctor the following week on Monday. The next day, she was in the E.R. After the C.T. results were in, Kota’s physician called her stepmom, and her parents came and got her while she was at work.

Emergency technicians rushed her into MCV to get more scans completed, and she spent the night in the hospital with hopes of getting her biopsy done the next morning.

But already – because of the nature of her symptoms – medical personnel suspected she had cancer.

Kota’s doctor called her and told her that it was Hodgkin’s lymphoma – which was lucky in that it wasn’t leukemia, she said – and he wanted Kota and her support system to come in and talk about the stages and the treatment protocol.