Powhatan Legends earn runner-up honors at Tuckahoe Little League tournament

HENRICO - The Powhatan Legends finished this week's tournament at Tuckahoe Little League as the runners-up; they swept the Tuckahoe Americans 6-2 on Monday and 7-4 in eight innings on Wednesday, but fell to the Tuckahoe Nationals 12-2 on Tuesday and 11-0 tonight. The Legends played one game each day for four straight days.

Andrew Shiflett batted 9 for 13 in the tournament and reached base in 11 of those 13 plate appearances. He hit the go-ahead single to complete Powhatan's four-run, come-from-behind rally during the fourth inning of Monday's game versus the Americans. He totaled two doubles, three runs scored and four RBI. He batted 2 for 2 tonight.

In the role of closing pitcher, William Karanian secured the win in both games versus the Tuckahoe Americans; he also hit a two-run triple in Monday's game and delivered the go-ahead single on a two-out, 3-2 pitch in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game. He batted 6 for 14 with six RBI, a triple and a run scored in the tournament.