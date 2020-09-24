Powhatan Legends earn runner-up honors at Tuckahoe Little League tournament

HENRICO - The Powhatan Legends finished this week's tournament at Tuckahoe Little League as the runners-up; they swept the Tuckahoe Americans 6-2 on Monday and 7-4 in eight innings on Wednesday, but fell to the Tuckahoe Nationals 12-2 on Tuesday and 11-0 tonight. The Legends played one game each day for four straight days.
Andrew Shiflett batted 9 for 13 in the tournament and reached base in 11 of those 13 plate appearances. He hit the go-ahead single to complete Powhatan's four-run, come-from-behind rally during the fourth inning of Monday's game versus the Americans. He totaled two doubles, three runs scored and four RBI. He batted 2 for 2 tonight.
In the role of closing pitcher, William Karanian secured the win in both games versus the Tuckahoe Americans; he also hit a two-run triple in Monday's game and delivered the go-ahead single on a two-out, 3-2 pitch in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game. He batted 6 for 14 with six RBI, a triple and a run scored in the tournament.
In tonight's game, Sam Turner was in on three forceouts from third to home, two at third base with Gradie Mingee catching, and one at catcher with Luke Burkhart at third base. Karanian also tagged out a runner in a pickle between first and second, Turner caught a runner stealing and Ryan Ragland turned on the jets to run down a flyout to center all the way from his spot in right field.