Powhatan Legends power past Tuckahoe 7-4 in 8 innings, advance to tournament championship round

Karanian pushed him over on his pendulum-swinging single to center field. After that, Karanian slid across home plate himself, beating the throw and the tag as a hit by his teammate Mingee bounced the ball off of the third baseman’s glove. Mingee would also score, dashing home on a wild pitch to make it a three-run ballgame going into the bottom of the eighth.

Karanian put the game away in order, striking out one and catching the last flyout. He also had a hand in all three outs in the seventh, throwing out runners headed to first and second.

He added two strikeouts to his win on the mound in two innings pitched. At the plate, he batted 2 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored.

Andrew Shiflett pitched the first six innings for the Legends on Wednesday, striking out five. Shiflett also had another strong day on offense, delivering two early hits, including a two-out, two-run double in the second inning to give his team a 2-0 lead. He reached base in four of his five plate appearances and scored a run in the fourth.

Powhatan players Zachary Duck, Dylan Trevillian and Sam Turner turned two 4-6-3 double plays in the game – one in the third inning and another in the fifth. Mingee also caught a runner stealing with the rifling throw to Trevillian at second base in the fourth.