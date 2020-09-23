Powhatan Legends power past Tuckahoe 7-4 in 8 innings, advance to tournament championship round

HENRICO - It could've been the last throw of the half-inning.
William Karanian made sure it wasn't.
Seeing a two-out, 3-2 pitch with the game all knotted up at 4-4 in the eighth, Karanian, with a crack of his bat, transformed that pitch into a line drive that touched down in center field, and his teammate Ryan Ragland tore across home plate to return the Powhatan Legends to the lead.
Karanian helped them stay there.
As the closing pitcher, he made sure the final pitch belonged to him, catching a popup to end a 1-2-3 half-inning and secure the Legends’ 7-4, eight-frame triumph over the Tuckahoe Americans in this week’s three-team, double-elimination tournament at the Tuckahoe Little League complex.
Powhatan led the Americans 4-0 after the top of the fourth, but Tuckahoe halved the Legends' lead on RBI singles from Jonah Herbert in the fourth and sixth innings, then laced together back-to-back hits while facing two outs to tie the ballgame in the bottom of the seventh, the final half-inning of regulation.
But Karanian, who took over the mound in the seventh with one runner on base, recovered from allowing the two hits to strike out Herbert with two runners on base and send the game into the eighth.
That’s when he came through in the clutch. His teammate ahead of him, Ragland, had taken first base on a one-out walk, then stole second and raced to third on a wild pitch.
Karanian pushed him over on his pendulum-swinging single to center field. After that, Karanian slid across home plate himself, beating the throw and the tag as a hit by his teammate Mingee bounced the ball off of the third baseman’s glove. Mingee would also score, dashing home on a wild pitch to make it a three-run ballgame going into the bottom of the eighth.
Karanian put the game away in order, striking out one and catching the last flyout. He also had a hand in all three outs in the seventh, throwing out runners headed to first and second.
He added two strikeouts to his win on the mound in two innings pitched. At the plate, he batted 2 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored.
Andrew Shiflett pitched the first six innings for the Legends on Wednesday, striking out five. Shiflett also had another strong day on offense, delivering two early hits, including a two-out, two-run double in the second inning to give his team a 2-0 lead. He reached base in four of his five plate appearances and scored a run in the fourth.
Powhatan players Zachary Duck, Dylan Trevillian and Sam Turner turned two 4-6-3 double plays in the game – one in the third inning and another in the fifth. Mingee also caught a runner stealing with the rifling throw to Trevillian at second base in the fourth.
Turner batted 2 for 4 with a double.
With Wednesday’s win, Powhatan punched its ticket to Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship matchup against the Tuckahoe Nationals at TLL. If the Nationals win, they’ll secure the title since they defeated Powhatan on Tuesday. But if the Legends win, they will force a winner-takes-all championship game on Friday.