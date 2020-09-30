Powhatan Library wraps up summer reading

During the summer, the library team continued to offer virtual learning events including Storytime on Facebook Live and teen events on the library’s Discord server, Shoenthal said. Virtual programs offered the opportunity for the library to connect with younger patrons and their families.

“The library is always thankful for the great community partners we have at the school and extension office. While this year was definitely untraditional, our patrons were happy to have access to books and activities, and library staff enjoyed providing something uplifting to the community,” she said. “We look forward to the 2021 summer learning theme, Tails & Tales, and hope it brings some more traditional summer learning opportunities.”

Whitney Berriman, library director, commended the partners for coming together to create a program that was such a different experience from what they are used to creating each summer.

“I was really proud of everybody coming together to collaborate on the project to make it fun for the kids – actually fun for all ages. We had some teens who participated… and then we even had some adults who participated,” she said. “I know it wasn’t what we typically have, and that was a little sad, but at least we were able to offer something. And we are hopeful for next summer that it will be even better than it was before.”