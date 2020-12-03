Powhatan lifters dominate at Shenandoah Open

Powhatan lifters dominated at the 100% RAW Powerlifting Federation Shenandoah Open held Nov. 21 in Woodstock.

Mary McKinley Hodge took first place in the strict curl, bench press and deadlift for the Masters Division 50-54/198-pound weight class. Hodge strict curled 86 pounds to set new state and national records. She also bench-pressed 156 pounds for new state and national records, and deadlifted 286 pounds to break the state record.

Sherry Bush Rowe took first place in the bench press and deadlift in the Masters Division 50-54/132-pound weight class. Sherry bench-pressed 95 pounds and deadlifted 260 pounds to set a new state record.

Brian Rogers took first place in the strict curl and deadlift in the Masters Division 50-54/198-pound weight class. Brian strict curled 130 pounds and deadlifted 363 pounds.