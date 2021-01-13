Powhatan man charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer

POWHATAN – A Powhatan County man has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer after he allegedly fired on Powhatan deputies responding to an alarm call at his residence in the early hours of the morning.

Michael Andrew Layman, 50, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and one count of recklessly handling a firearm in connection with an incident that happened early today, Jan. 13, according Jeff Searfoss, chief deputy with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured during this incident.

At about 1 a.m., the sheriff’s office received an alarm call from a residence in the 300 block of Bellson Lane, Searfoss said. Responding deputies found the front door of the residence standing open. The deputies announced their presence and were immediately fired upon from outside the residence multiple times.

“They were super lucky because there were two deputies there initially and that is a pretty remote place and not well lit. So it was a real challenge. There was no real way to determine where the rounds were coming from specifically. They couldn’t pinpoint it,” Searfoss said.