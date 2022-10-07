Powhatan man charged with distribution, possession of child pornography

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include information about Stephen Shaw's role as a local youth wrestling official.

On Oct. 6, 56-year-old Stephen Russell Shaw of Powhatan was arrested and charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography as the result of an ongoing investigation by the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office.

Shaw is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail and is set to be arraigned Friday morning at 10 a.m. in the Powhatan County General District Court, according to chief deputy Jeffery Searfoss.

Detective Austin Schwartz confirmed Friday that Shaw is a Powhatan County employee in the Building and Inspections Department. He was not aware of Shaw's current employment status.

Shaw is an active member of the Central Virginia Wrestling Officials Association (CVWOA, Inc.), which provides officials for middle schools and high schools within the tri-cities area, according to Chris Giles, commissioner of the organization. He said Friday Shaw‘s membership with the association will be under suspension pending the investigation of the charges.

Schwartz said the sheriff’s office currently has “no evidence to support in-person abuse. However, the investigation is ongoing.”

Powhatan County Fire and Rescue Chief Phil Warner confirmed Friday that Shaw is a member of Powhatan Volunteer Fire Department Fine Creek (Company 4). He said Shaw has been suspended pending the investigation.