Powhatan Middle School commemorates Patriot Day

“It is particularly important to us now at the middle school because these students were not born in 2001, so they don’t understand or grasp the impact that it has for us who were alive during that time. So we really make a point of making sure they understand the history of 9/11, what occurred, how it impacted the everyday lives of everybody within the United States that day and the lasting impact it has had for us,” she said.

Even when the middle school had all students present at one time, it was a tradition to read the presidential proclamation, Martin said. Although the attacks occurred before they were born, the students seem to grasp the enormity of this event on American history, and “the adults in the building will always note you can hear a pin drop in the building during that time.”

The Scouting groups have appreciated participating in the ceremony for the last two years because it gives a sense of what America is about – patriotism, giving respect to first responders, and honoring the victims of 9/11, said Jamie Rowland, assistant Scout Master for Troop 1823. He hopes the students understood that when they watched the recording of the ceremony later that day.