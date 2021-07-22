Powhatan Middle School softball's unbeaten 2021 team

Powhatan’s standout hitting core was complemented by its talented pitching rotation, which was also stacked with depth. This year’s pitching staff featured Narbut, who was the starter, and eighth graders Marissa Anderson, Anna Tingle and Kendra Turner-Gregory.

Clayton described how “every single one” of the players “knew their role on the team” and “did what they needed to do for the team, not as an individual.”

“Every one of them, they supported each other. They would help them improve their game,” Clayton said. “It was just a unique group of girls.”

While this particular season was condensed – Clayton wished that it was longer – and there were not only still COVID-related restrictions like face masks and social distancing in place, but also the uncertainty of whether they would even play, and then for how long – Clayton said they “took every opportunity and made the best of it and enjoyed it.”

“Because nobody knew whether we would get a game in,” Clayton said. “The prior season, we practiced for a month. This season, we had a week, so I had tryouts, and then the next Monday, we had a game.