Powhatan Middle School student-athlete Muminovic wins 11 medals, 7 gold, at Eastern Zone championships

Aidin Muminovic’s phenomenal summer reached a new height during the 2021 Eastern Zone VA Long Course Championships. Not only did he win 11 medals – seven of them gold – in his 11-12 age group, but he also achieved a huge personal goal when he set his first NOVA team record.

While the Powhatan Middle School student-athlete was swimming for Virginia, he clocked in at No. 1 on NOVA of Virginia Aquatics’ all-time top 10 when he swam a 2:06.84 to win the boys 11-12 200-meter freestyle.

His strengths in the endurance events continued to shine as he collected gold in the 400-meter free (4:29.42), and he narrowly defeated fellow Virginian Parker Knapp by .09 of a second to win the 100 free in 58.79.

Muminovic also won all four relays in which he competed. His victories came in the following events: the 200-meter free relay (1:48.81) with Knapp, Douglas Welsh and Troy Salpeter; the 200 medley relay (2:03.39) with Knapp, Welsh and Salpeter; the 400 free relay (4:00.79) with Knapp, Salpeter and Joshua Farnsworth; and the 400 medley relay (4:31.2) with Knapp, Welsh and Farnsworth.

Muminovic's two silver medals came in the 200-meter individual medley (2:25.38) and in the 100 butterfly (1:04.65). He added a third-place bronze in the 50 free (27.25) and also medaled in the 50 fly (29.62) with a finish of sixth place.