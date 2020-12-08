Powhatan middle schooler Aidin Muminovic holds No. 1 11yo rank in 100 IM

Aidin Muminovic didn’t start swimming until he was eight-and-a-half years old, when he tried summer swim for the first time at ACAC in Midlothian. He’d never really had any lessons at that time, but his mom, Dr. Rebecca Muminovic, said “he jumped in and swam like he’d been swimming forever.”

“We were shocked!” she said. “He’s loved it ever since and we will help support him as long as he continues to.”

As it stands, Aidin has tied for the country’s fastest time in the 11-year-old age division of the 100-yard individual medley (IM) this season. The sixth grader at Powhatan Middle School delivered a blistering swim of 1:03.23 (AAA) in the 100 IM at the Mid-Atlantic Age Group Invitational on Nov. 8. He is tied with Florida’s Luke Zardavets.

Aidin currently swims for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. He is the anchor on the current state record-holding medley relay team in both the 400 and the 200 for 9-10 boys.

Aidin is making age-group cuts for the national meet in March 2021 as a 12-year-old because his birthday is in February. He has all the cuts for states.

Currently he has national age group cuts in the 100, 200 and 400 IM events, the 50 and 100 butterfly swims, the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events and the 50 and 200 backstroke swims.