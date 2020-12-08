Powhatan middle schooler Aidin Muminovic holds No. 1 11yo rank in 100 IM

Aidin Muminovic didn’t start swimming until he was eight-and-a-half years old, when he tried summer swim for the first time at ACAC in Midlothian. He’d never really had any lessons at that time, but his mom, Dr. Rebecca Muminovic, said “he jumped in and swam like he’d been swimming forever.”
“We were shocked!” she said. “He’s loved it ever since and we will help support him as long as he continues to.”
As it stands, Aidin has tied for the country’s fastest time in the 11-year-old age division of the 100-yard individual medley (IM) this season. The sixth grader at Powhatan Middle School delivered a blistering swim of 1:03.23 (AAA) in the 100 IM at the Mid-Atlantic Age Group Invitational on Nov. 8. He is tied with Florida’s Luke Zardavets.
Aidin currently swims for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. He is the anchor on the current state record-holding medley relay team in both the 400 and the 200 for 9-10 boys.
Aidin is making age-group cuts for the national meet in March 2021 as a 12-year-old because his birthday is in February. He has all the cuts for states.
Currently he has national age group cuts in the 100, 200 and 400 IM events, the 50 and 100 butterfly swims, the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events and the 50 and 200 backstroke swims.
Awards are given for top-50 swims. Additional times and rankings for Aidin as of Dec. 1 included a fourth-best 55.90 in the 100 freestyle, a fifth-best 2:16.38 in the 200 backstroke, a fifth-best 4:53.80 in the 400 IM, a seventh-best 5:23.65 in the 500 free, an eighth-best 2:02.99 in the 200 free, an eighth-best 29.67 in the 50 back, an eighth-best 25.79 in the 50 free, a ninth-best 28.34 in the 50 butterfly, an 11th-best 2:18.68 in the 200 IM, a 13th-best 1:03.21 in the 100 fly, a 17th-best 2:44.21 in the 200 breaststroke, a 20th best 34.64 in the 50 breast and a 22nd-best 1:05.24 in the 100 back.
He also has a 45th-best 1:17.40 in the 100 breast but has not yet swam that event his season.
He’s had to overcome a significant injury he sustained while swimming at the Virginia Eastern Zones on Aug. 10, 2019. He was swimming anchor on the Virginia state A relay team and, swimming the 50 free leg, came full-force into the wall, locking his elbow and snapping both the radius and ulna in his right arm.
He ended up having to have surgery a few weeks later to put a plate and screws into those bones.
He was back in the pool by September.
His first big meet back was the Mid-Atlantic Age Group Championship Showdown on Nov. 1, 2019. He finished the meet with five first-place finishes, one second-place finish and two third-place finishes.
He really didn’t miss a beat, his mom said.
His first swim back in the pool was a 50 free, and his coaches and mom were both watching “almost holding our breath” to see how he would go into the wall to finish, Rebecca said.
“He went in and finished like he’s always done, giving it all that he had,” she said. “The injury was definitely very difficult for him at times, but he learned to overcome it mentally and was back in the groove quickly.”
Aidin plans to swim again the weekend of Dec. 11-13. His best and favorite stroke is currently the freestyle.