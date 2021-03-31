Powhatan Middle School's Aidin Muminovic swims 13 events at nationals, earns 6 gold medals and 13 overall

After establishing himself as one of the fastest 11-year-old swimmers in the country this past winter, Powhatan Middle School sixth grader Aidin Muminovic, who turned 12 in February, put a fiery exclamation point on the season with a phenomenal meet at nationals.

Competing in 13 events this past weekend at the National Swim Club Association Age Group National Championships in Orlando, Florida, Muminovic took home 13 medals, including six first-place finishes, from the boys’ 11-12 age group.

Four of his gold medals came in two freestyle relays and two medley relays with his Nova of Virginia Aquatics teammates. In the 200-yard free relay, Muminovic swam the first 50 yards in 25.09 to give his team the lead. And in the 400 relay, Muminovic – swimming the final 100 yards as the anchor – delivered a blistering swim of 52.83 to come from behind and secure the gold for his team.

He had an even better time as the anchor in the 400 medley relay, swimming an incendiary freestyle time of 52.79 in the final 100 yards to once more come from behind and ensure that his team won the gold.

Earlier in nationals, he unleashed a 24.68 as the anchor and freestyle swimmer in the final 50 yards of the 200 medley relay to cap the team’s gold-medal swim.