Powhatan Middle School's Aidin Muminovic swims faster 100 IM to hold top 11yo rank in nation

Aidin Muminovic's incredible season continues.

The sixth grader at Powhatan Middle School enjoyed a tremendous showing at the NOVA Intrasquad Holiday Championship Meet the weekend of Dec. 11-13, re-establishing himself as the fastest 11-year-old swimmer in the country in the 100-yard individual medley as of Dec. 14.

Muminovic, who competes for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, swam a 1:02.27 to top the charts in the 100 IM once again and break the tie for first that he held previously with Florida’s Luke Zardavets.