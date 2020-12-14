Powhatan Middle School's Aidin Muminovic swims faster 100 IM to hold top 11yo rank in nation

Aidin Muminovic's incredible season continues.
The sixth grader at Powhatan Middle School enjoyed a tremendous showing at the NOVA Intrasquad Holiday Championship Meet the weekend of Dec. 11-13, re-establishing himself as the fastest 11-year-old swimmer in the country in the 100-yard individual medley as of Dec. 14.
Muminovic, who competes for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, swam a 1:02.27 to top the charts in the 100 IM once again and break the tie for first that he held previously with Florida’s Luke Zardavets.
Muminovic also cracked the top-five rankings in the 50-yard freestyle (25.35, fourth), the 100 free (55.65, fifth), the 200 free (1:59.01, third) and the 500 free (5:15.41, third). Additionally, he swam an 11th-best 28.03 in the 50-yard butterfly and a ninth-best 1:02.30 in the 100 fly.