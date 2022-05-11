Powhatan MS baseball team wins championship

For the second season in a row, the Powhatan Middle School baseball team remains perfect in the win column.

This time, however, they were able to crown themselves the Southside Middle School Champions.

After playing a shortened 2021 season that featured only regular season games, the Indians were able to finally show off what they could do in a playoff setting this year, and they didn’t disappoint.

The Indians first won the Southside Middle School Western Division against Nottoway Middle School on May 2, then carried that winning momentum over into the SSMS championship against Park View two days later, where they won 4-0 and completed their first full undefeated season in school history.

The championship shutout was pitched by Camden Rybak and Nate Butler, with stellar defense coming out of the lineup from shortstop Tyler Bilthuis, second baseman Christopher Vance, catcher Elliott Murphy, third baseman Luke Rischman, first baseman Caleb Perez, right fielder Aiden Trevillian and center fielder Noah Campbell. Butler also played left field for the Indians.

On the offensive end, Campbell led the way with a perfect performance at-bat, going 4-for-4 and leading the charge as the Powhatan offense proved too much to handle despite an admirable showing from Park View.

The Indians are led by head coach Ott Mullins and assistant coach Andrew Stephens, with the team being captained by Butler and Bilthuis.

Last season, the Indians finished with an 8-0 record, including six wins via the 10-run mercy rule while outscoring their opponents 116-20. Powhatan scored 14.5 runs per game and allowed 2.5 runs per game.