Powhatan names field house after legendary coach and athlete Ernie Henderson, Indians football routs George Wythe 42-12

POWHATAN – The stands on the home team's side were packed with fans as the Powhatan Indians routed the George Wythe Bulldogs 42-12 on the night that the field house was named in memory, and in honor, of legendary Powhatan coach and athlete Earnest “Ernie” Henderson.

Henderson, who was born Nov. 22, 1958 and died Nov. 13, 2020, carved out his legacy both as a phenomenal athlete at Powhatan High School and Appalachian State and as a phenomenal coach at PHS from 1980 to 2020.

From 1985 to 2018, the tandem of Jim Woodson, as the head coach, and Henderson, as the defensive coordinator, helped lead Powhatan football to 16 district titles, eight regional crowns, two state runner-up finishes and state championships in 1996 and 2003.

Henderson was deeply beloved by those in the Powhatan community and beyond. He was known as a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened. He was described as being tough but fair. As someone you’d run through a brick wall for. A life coach. A brilliant defensive mind. A father figure. And a true friend.

He was known for putting the kids first, and for helping Powhatan student athletes be the best they could be in sports – as well as in life – across his 40 years of coaching multiple sports at PHS.