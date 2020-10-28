Powhatan officials work to clarify vision for comprehensive plan

* Village designations – Cox brought up a discussion about the land designations related to the “Village” uses. Since the board has clearly communicated its desire to change not only those designations but the accompanying zoning districts, Cox asked that staff be allowed to suggest to anyone coming in with an application related to Village-related zoning districts that they are advised to wait. The board would be likely to exercise its right to defer such an application for up to a year, which it is likely to do while the comprehensive plan is updated, so it would be unfair to developers and businesses to be left in limbo like that, he said. Mike Byerly, District 3, was firmly against this idea, saying Powhatan is either open for business or not and that it would hinder landowners’ ability to sell their land. The board could not come to a consensus on the action, so it did not move forward. But Williams said he would still ask the county attorney to draft language that would be legally acceptable on how the board would communicate such a message to applicants and bring that back for the supervisors’ consideration.