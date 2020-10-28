Powhatan officials work to clarify vision for comprehensive plan

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Planning Commission was tasked last week with taking an initial pass on changes to the 2019 Long-Range Comprehensive Plan.
During a joint meeting with the board of supervisors on Monday, Oct. 19, the commissioners were tasked with starting work on the Future Land Use Map, which has generally been agreed upon by board members as the part of the comprehensive plan they all find most problematic.
This was the second joint meeting the board and commission held to discuss the comprehensive plan to work out the approach they want to take to re-opening the issue of the document, which is the county’s long-term visionary document, and associated zoning and subdivision ordinances. The current document was adopted 3-1 by the then-board of supervisors on June 24, 2019, after almost three years of work and review.
After the Sept. 22 joint meeting, staff used the discussion and directions to work on changes to the Future Land Use Map and accompanying land use designations and descriptions. Planning director Andrew Pompei presented the first draft of the map to the two groups last week to foster discussion and see if they are on the right track.
Chairman David Williams, who represents District 1, said he thought it was a good idea to let the planning commission “cut their teeth” on the first part of the map staff presented, which focuses on the growth areas in the 60 East Corridor.
Land use designations
Based on the feedback from the first joint meeting, staff came back with a map of this area that had some significant changes to land use designations and the boundary of the growth area. Gone are the controversial Village Center (VC) and Village Residential (VR) land use designations, which several board members said were not realistic or desired densities or makeups for Powhatan County, even in a growth area.
Taking the place of Village Residential in several places was a new designation called Neighborhood Residential, which is defined as walkable neighborhoods with different housing options and integrated parks/public uses. However, several large areas of VR were taken out of the growth area altogether and designated as rural areas, which would no longer be divided up into Rural Preservation and Rural Residential designations.
Also gone is the Commerce Center designation, replaced with Gateway Business, which is described as employment-generating commercial and light industrial uses that support local economic development goals. This area was reduced in several areas and only saw a few small increases in others.
The other two main growth land designations in this area are Industrial, which is for industrial uses within a planned development, and Economic Opportunity, which has larger, cohesive, master-planned developments accommodating commercial and light industrial uses, along with limited residential uses.
The two areas of the map previously designated as Economic Opportunity stayed the same, but a third large area along the Chesterfield County line just north of Page Road went from Village Residential to Economic Opportunity.
Discussion points
The two groups had lengthy discussions about several issues that will play a huge role in decisions moving forward as members try to agree on how they see Powhatan developing over the next 20 to 30 years, which is supposed to be the scope of the comprehensive plan.
* Visibility – Development along Midlothian Turnpike was held up as an example of the kind of growth board members said nobody wants to see in Powhatan. However, how stringent they will be in terms of what, if any new businesses, will be allowed that are visible along Route 60 became a hot topic. Bill Cox, District 4, argued that he doesn’t want to add any businesses that rely on being seen to generate revenue. Supervisors have been talking for awhile about the ideal of businesses that can sit back behind tree lines and prosper without needing to be seen from the road. There was some pushback during discussion. Ultimately Dr. Barbara Brown, chair of the planning commission, agreed that her group would work with staff on the issue of visibility and bring recommendations back to the board.
* Residential use in growth areas – Pompei tried to get the board members to let him know what level, if any, residential growth should be allowed within the growth area. Cox argued he doesn’t feel residential uses should be in the economic growth area of the Future Land Use Map at all. A huge issue for years has been the imbalance of county revenue coming from residential (92 percent) versus commercial (8 percent) and how to tip it more toward the latter by bringing in new businesses. The question is, does more residential help or hurt the situation.
Karin Carmack argued there is a need in Powhatan for some smaller lot developments. She also pointed out that growth is a balancing act, asking if there is no new residential development, will companies feel secure bringing their businesses here.
The discussion again was left on an open-ended note, with the planning commission agreeing to address the question first of whether residential growth fits into their vision for the county.
* Transportation – The board of supervisors already agreed that the Major Thoroughfare Plan needs to be addressed but staff does not have the expertise to handle the full task. Williams recommended the county bring in an expert to work with them on this plan moving forward.
* Village designations – Cox brought up a discussion about the land designations related to the “Village” uses. Since the board has clearly communicated its desire to change not only those designations but the accompanying zoning districts, Cox asked that staff be allowed to suggest to anyone coming in with an application related to Village-related zoning districts that they are advised to wait. The board would be likely to exercise its right to defer such an application for up to a year, which it is likely to do while the comprehensive plan is updated, so it would be unfair to developers and businesses to be left in limbo like that, he said. Mike Byerly, District 3, was firmly against this idea, saying Powhatan is either open for business or not and that it would hinder landowners’ ability to sell their land. The board could not come to a consensus on the action, so it did not move forward. But Williams said he would still ask the county attorney to draft language that would be legally acceptable on how the board would communicate such a message to applicants and bring that back for the supervisors’ consideration.
* Timeline – The topic of the timeline of updating the comprehensive plan became a major part of a discussion when Cox brought up the “Village” uses. If the board were to suggest to applicants that they hold off, there would need to be some kind of end date, which would logically be tied to the adoption of the updated comprehensive plan. But Pompei pointed out that even if the board met an optimistic goal of updating the plan in the next six months, there is still the humongous undertaking of revising the zoning and subdivision ordinances to bring them in line with the plan. County administrator Ned Smither agreed to work with Pompei to work out a realistic timeline for the board to consider in accomplishing the goals it has set.
* Also during the meeting, five people spoke in the public comment periods. One asked the board to be clearer about the outcomes of the meeting discussions and the tasks they are asking different people to do. Two people talked about the challenges faced by Page Road residents with existing traffic and the attention their area has gotten with developers wanting to build there. One man asked the elected officials to approach the comprehensive plan in an excited and positive way about potential growth and communicate that to potential businesses. The last man said the group had talked a great deal but hadn’t said much.
