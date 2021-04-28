Powhatan Parks and recreation opens renovated gym

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Parks and Recreation Department took a big step forward last week with the official opening of the gym located at the Pocahontas Landmark Center.

The building itself still has some auxiliary rooms where more work needs to be done, but as of Monday, April 19, the gymnasium, the stage that overlooks it, and a training room next door are now available for use.

Mary Anne Woodel, recreation coordinator, who will be coordinating the scheduling of the facilities, said she is thrilled to see the building open and in use by parks and recreation. The first people to use the new space were the 11 individuals who showed up on April 20 to play during the first open pickleball gym time.

“I loved it. I loved seeing the building being used. Can’t you see it on my face?” she joked, pointing to her mask. “No seriously, I loved it. It was really good to see it all come together, and the citizens were so complementary. They loved the new look. They had been in here before. They said it was beautiful and they were excited to work with me.”