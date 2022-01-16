Powhatan pulls out clutch win over Maggie Walker

Behind Hempfield was freshman forward Matthew Henderson with nine points, though his most important bucket was his last. With three minutes left and a five-point lead, Henderson found himself at the right spot for an offensive rebound that he calmly finished with a putback bucket.

That type of rebounding was vital in the closing possessions for Powhatan, who have struggled at times cleaning the glass due to their smaller closing lineup.

“We rebounded the ball so much better than we have in the past,” coach Marable said. “Our guards were rebounding and making critical plays and that helped cut off (Maggie Walker’s) possessions.”

In the first quarter, both teams finished level at 10 points each, with Maggie Walker’s outside shooting and Powhatan’s ball movement leading to their scoring success. The Indians had four assists and four field goals in the first eight minutes. The main highlight of the first quarter was a layup from Hempfield where his pump fake got his defender in the air, leaving him an open driving lane to the hoop.