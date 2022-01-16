Powhatan pulls out clutch win over Maggie Walker

Facing a five-point game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Powhatan boys basketball team found themselves in familiar territory.
For the fourth straight game, the Indians faced a clutch time fourth quarter where every possession could decide the outcome of the game. They lost the last three games in this situation, but on Tuesday night at Maggie Walker (3-7), Powhatan (3-4) was the team to come out on top, winning 39-30.
Head coach Ryan Marable said after the game that, while it’s not ideal finding themselves in these types of late-game situations, these games have given him a clear idea of what needs work at this stage in the season.
“We got another chance to get a close game so we can at least go back to the drawing board tomorrow and we can practice and work on the things that have hurt us in four straight close games,” he said.
It was a low-scoring affair at Maggie Walker, but a game-high 15 points from senior guard Matthew Hempfield was the difference for Powhatan in their first win of 2022.
Hempfield, who also recorded five steals, powered the Powhatan offense with a seven-point second quarter that gave Powhatan a 21-20 lead going into the half. Taking advantage of the Dragons’ lack of size in the frontcourt, Hempfield’s pick-and-roll and speed getting to the rim frustrated the home team and earned him multiple trips to the free throw line in the process.
Behind Hempfield was freshman forward Matthew Henderson with nine points, though his most important bucket was his last. With three minutes left and a five-point lead, Henderson found himself at the right spot for an offensive rebound that he calmly finished with a putback bucket.
That type of rebounding was vital in the closing possessions for Powhatan, who have struggled at times cleaning the glass due to their smaller closing lineup.
“We rebounded the ball so much better than we have in the past,” coach Marable said. “Our guards were rebounding and making critical plays and that helped cut off (Maggie Walker’s) possessions.”
In the first quarter, both teams finished level at 10 points each, with Maggie Walker’s outside shooting and Powhatan’s ball movement leading to their scoring success. The Indians had four assists and four field goals in the first eight minutes. The main highlight of the first quarter was a layup from Hempfield where his pump fake got his defender in the air, leaving him an open driving lane to the hoop.
The second quarter became Hempfield’s time to take over. The senior scored five points at the line along with a pull-up long two in the face of his defender to put the Indians in front at the break. Coach Marable also used this matchup of two smaller teams to experiment with some new lineups. One such lineup saw sophomore big man Teddy Anderson and junior Austin Hurt pairing up on the interior, a lineup coach Marable believes could come in handy in certain matchups down the line,
“We just wanted to do something to be able to play more guys,” coach Marable said. “It was the first time we’ve really done that so hopefully it’ll help in the future.”
Coming out of the half, the Indians offense kept doing just enough positive things to generate points while the Dragons’ outside shooting continued to miss the mark. Powhatan outscored Maggie Walker 11-5 in the third quarter, with a pair of 3-pointers from Henderson and guard Jack DeBord leading the way.
The fourth quarter saw the Indians start to prioritize killing the clock on their possessions, with the Dragons showing little pressure until the final three minutes. The Dragons were able to cut the Indians lead down to five after a 3-pointer from K.J. Dowling, who led the team with 12 points off four 3-point makes, but Henderson’s putback and a charge from guard Oscar Whitely were the final blows that gave Powhatan their first win since Dec. 3.
Powhatan plays again Wednesday, Jan. 19 when they take on Manchester on the road. The game tips off at 7:15 p.m.