Powhatan recreational lacrosse league begins its eighth year

Powhatan’s recreational lacrosse teams for boys and girls, known collectively as Powhatan Lacrosse, begin their eighth year of play this spring, with teams for kids from kindergarten through the eighth grade.

Known as “the fastest game on two feet,” lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

“It’s a little like hockey without the skates, but faster,” says John Kluis, President of Powhatan Lacrosse. “Instead of using a stick to pass and shoot a puck, you’re using a stick to pass and shoot a ball, but it’s much faster and higher scoring than hockey is.”

The speed and quickness of the game is often discussed. The play on the field doesn’t stop except when the ball goes out of bounds, but then the ball is put back in play very quickly. Substitutions of players are also made during the action.

“The passing is fast, the shots are fast and there is an emphasis on moving the ball quickly,” says Kluis.

This is true of both the boys and the girls games. The major difference between boys and the girls lacrosse is that the girls game is non-contact.

The boys try to get the ball and stop shots by hitting each other, and so they wear pads and helmets. Since the girls play non-contact, there’s a greater emphasis on ball movement and placement.

Powhatan Lacrosse focuses on fundamentals at every age.

“Obviously our younger players are beginners, but we have lots of players at every age that are trying the sport for the first time,” Kluis said. “As a recreation level sport everyone practices, and everyone plays in every game. Everyone is a member of the team.”

With the sport growing in popularity, so too has Powhatan Lacrosse.

“Powhatan Lacrosse has been very successful in a short span of time,” Kluis said. “The kids wanted to play, and so we put together a league, learned to coach the game, and began to field very competitive teams with skilled players.”

Joe Niles, who has been the head coach of Powhatan High School’s boys team for five years, also sees the sport’s rapid growth, and notes Powhatan Lacrosse’s importance for the high school teams.

“The Powhatan Lacrosse recreation program is very, very important to the boys and girls high school programs. It simply is the bedrock and foundation for all things Powhatan lacrosse," he said. “Without the recreation program, Powhatan lacrosse for the boys and girls teams would not be where they are today.”

Niles also added that 99% of the high school players started with Powhatan Lacrosse.

One of the most important factors in Powhatan Lacrosse’s success is the way in which the sport advances athletes in the game by the time they get to the high school level, with them already having a basic knowledge of the sport and a good grasp of the fundamentals. Another advantage is that many of the players are already acquainted with each other and have developed an on-field rapport that creates a cohesiveness and camaraderie that other high school programs don’t have.

“In just the few years that Powhatan Lacrosse has been teaching the game, I think eight or nine players have gone on to play lacrosse in college,” says Niles.

Laura Camp, the girls varsity lacrosse coach at Powhatan High School, echoes Niles in the importance of Powhatan Lacrosse.

“When the girls come in having played together before, there is greater team chemistry,” she says.

She also stressed that having girls come in with a knowledge of the fundamentals allows them to concentrate on higher skills and concepts, which makes them a better team.

Although a smaller percentage of her players came through the Powhatan Lacrosse program than on the boys team, she says those players have made a huge impact, especially at the junior varsity level.

It’s not all about future success though. Seeing kids learn to love the game and work with one another is a primary mission of Powhatan Lacrosse.

“The kids have such a great time and to see them playing and learning and growing as kids and as teams is the best part of this” Kluis said.

He also notes that Powhatan welcomes players from other areas, and in the past have had kids join from Goochland, Cumberland, Chesterfield and Richmond.

Practices and home games are held at the Administration Field behind the Powhatan Administration building in the Courthouse area. Practice is two evenings a week on either Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on the team. Games are on Saturday mornings.

Registration is open now and can be done online at Powhatanlacrosse.com. The boys K-2 registration is free, as are the girls K-4 programs. All players must be members of USA Lacrosse, which can be done at usalacrosse.com. That membership is $30. Other teams have a fee, which pays for supplies and referees. Powhatan also offers loaner equipment for all ages, as long as supplies last.