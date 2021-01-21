Powhatan remains unbeaten with team wins over Bird, Midlothian

POWHATAN – As a team, Powhatan wrestling remains undefeated.
The Indians swept Wednesday’s meet at L.C. Bird High School, defeating the hosting Skyhawks 84-0 and the Midlothian Trojans 43-20 to improve to 12-0.
As the Skyhawks only had four wrestlers in the varsity weight classes, most of Powhatan’s competitors only had contested matchups with Midlothian. Powhatan never got pinned on Wednesday, but while the team defeated Midlothian in the team results, it also took six individual losses to the Trojans by either decision or major-decision.
But even in the matches they lost, Powhatan head coach Jonathan Tanaka saw a lot of good things that they can learn from those matches.
“Midlothian had some pretty tough kids, especially in those middleweights – 152 to 182 – for sure. It was a good challenge,” Tanaka said. “Things didn’t necessarily pan out the way we wanted, but at the same time, I think they were all pretty competitive matches, gave us a lot of good film and a lot of good things to work on.”
The matchup with Midlothian was a good building block for the team, Tanaka added.
“As we always do, we try to challenge our guys and – not necessarily find losses – but if we have to take a loss in the regular season to try to turn it around and get a win in the postseason, that’s always a trade-off we’re willing to make,” he said. “Really proud of our guys for stepping up, wrestling hard as a team…it was a good day overall.”
With Micah Holt, Powhatan’s 220-pound starter, sidelined due to a shoulder injury, Mitchell Johnson and Ricky Huber both got their chance to shine on the mat in the upper-weights on Wednesday. Johnson, who had routed his King George opponent by a major decision the weekend before, stayed sharp in the 195 class to pin Midlothian’s Matthew Notarianni in 37 seconds.
“We’re very excited about Mitchell – just a tremendous athlete,” Tanaka said of Johnson, who is a junior and is also preparing for the upcoming football season as a running back for Powhatan. “It was really good to get him on the mat, get him some mat time. Going forward, we’ll see what the future holds for him."
With Johnson stepping in at 195 against Midlothian, Hayden Fitzsimmons bumped up from 195 to 220 pounds once more. Like he did against King George, Fitzsimmons won by fall, pinning Zack Phillips in 2:53.
While Fitzsimmons will be back at 195 for the postseason, Tanaka praised his lineup flexibility.
“We know we can put him up at 220 and he’ll compete very well there. Very fortunate to have a kid like that that’s willing to sacrifice for the team, whatever it takes,” Tanaka said. “That’s hats off to him. He’s worked really, really hard in the weight room…very, very strong and has very good wrestling strength, functional strength. Super happy for him to have this senior season, and he’s having a tremendous season.”
Ricky Huber, a sophomore, stepped in at 220 pounds against L.C. Bird, and he made the most of his debut on the varsity mat, pinning Andrew Bartle in 55 seconds.
Huber, whom Tanaka taught last year in Honors Geometry, is among the wrestlers who started at Blackhawk, took some years off and then came back to the program as a ninth grader.
Tanaka said that Huber, who also plays football, really took to wrestling last year.
“This year, starting to see a little bit more buy-in, which is awesome, and very – for us – kind of fortunate; obviously we’re going to have some weights that, with Micah, Linwood (Hill) and Hayden Fitzsimmons all graduating and kind of vacating a lot of those spots, there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for some of these younger guys to step in,” Tanaka said. “Really, really hopeful for Ricky. He’s a really good kid, a good family, parents are amazing. Just happy for him last night to be able to get his varsity win.”
Gavin Timmons (132) overcame an early 2-0 lead seized by Midlothian’s Knox Berry to tie him 4-4 with a reversal and a near-fall in the second, and then build on two reversals in the third to pin Berry with nine seconds left in regulation. Timmons also pinned L.C. Bird’s Nathan Concepcion in 22 seconds.
Tanaka said Timmons is settling into his weight.
“I think this year, 132 feels a lot better, just a little more prepared this year,” Tanaka said. “Just an experienced guy that’s showing what happens when you have more experience – wrestled a really, really tough freshman last night, got all he could handle for about four minutes of the match and finally turned it around and was able to pull one out, which was huge.”
Against Bird, Natalia Sanchez (106), who was down 2-0 early, rolled out eight points in the second period and picked up a takedown and a near-fall in the third to pull away from Cayla Rivera-Mayen in a 13-7 decision. Against Midlothian, Sanchez took a loss to Sam Parsons in a 7-3 decision.
“She’s really, really starting to acclimate herself to 106,” Tanaka said. “She’s been wrestling really well there.”
With Sanchez down from 120 to 106, and freshman Talon Harness wrestling at 120, Powhatan’s lineup is now full from top to bottom.
“It’s good that we’re very competitive at 106 as well,” Tanaka said, referring to Sanchez. “We’ve got a kid out there that we know we feel comfortable with, that wrestles really hard and puts in the work.”
Dylan Coward (113) stayed unbeaten with a win by forfeit over Midlothian and a pin of Bird’s Zachary Riedlinger in 31 seconds.
Facing the Trojans, Britton Proffitt (138) fended off Jackson Foldes in a narrow 3-2 decision with a second-period escape and a crucial third-period takedown. Cade Van Buskirk (145) racked up a takedown and two near-falls in the third period to ensure a 13-0 major decision-win over Ronin Foldes.
“Cade’s been wrestling really, really well lately. The things that have plagued him in the past, of making some critical mistakes, he’s really been able to avoid this year, which has been awesome,” Tanaka said. “He’s been learning and evolving, so that’s always good to see.”
Tanner Palmore (heavyweight) pinned Andrew Perko in 39 seconds.
“Tanner is just continuing his progression of just, the more he wrestles, the better he looks,” Tanaka said.
Among the wins that Midlothian picked up over Powhatan, Anthony Schwartz (182) grabbed a narrow 5-3 overtime victory over Hans Rehme with a takedown. Despite the loss, Tanaka noted that Rehme has been showing a lot of growth in wrestling really tight matches “and learning what it’s going to take for him to get to the state tournament.”
It was a quiet night for two-time state runner-up Sean Hall (126) as he picked up both of his wins on Wednesday by forfeit.
Tanaka said they were “really, really happy” that they were able to get the match in, and that nothing happened to prevent it from taking place.
“Unfortunately there’s just been a lot of teams who have been kind of decimated...due to the pandemic and had a lot of kids that opted out, and not really fielding full lineups, so it’s been hard to really find the competition that we want to find to be able to…prepare for the regionals and state tournament, so a good night overall.”