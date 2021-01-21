Powhatan remains unbeaten with team wins over Bird, Midlothian

“Cade’s been wrestling really, really well lately. The things that have plagued him in the past, of making some critical mistakes, he’s really been able to avoid this year, which has been awesome,” Tanaka said. “He’s been learning and evolving, so that’s always good to see.”

Tanner Palmore (heavyweight) pinned Andrew Perko in 39 seconds.

“Tanner is just continuing his progression of just, the more he wrestles, the better he looks,” Tanaka said.

Among the wins that Midlothian picked up over Powhatan, Anthony Schwartz (182) grabbed a narrow 5-3 overtime victory over Hans Rehme with a takedown. Despite the loss, Tanaka noted that Rehme has been showing a lot of growth in wrestling really tight matches “and learning what it’s going to take for him to get to the state tournament.”

It was a quiet night for two-time state runner-up Sean Hall (126) as he picked up both of his wins on Wednesday by forfeit.

Tanaka said they were “really, really happy” that they were able to get the match in, and that nothing happened to prevent it from taking place.