Powhatan resident Bauer loves being the Turkey Man

POWHATAN – “The Turkey Man is here!”
These were the first words out of George Bauer’s mouth when he walked into his living room on Nov. 16, ready to talk about how he got the nickname. Before sitting down to chat in a chair with a turkey cover on the back, he reached over to the fireplace and grabbed a colorful felt turkey hat and smiled widely as he put it on his head.
Does he wear this hat when he delivers frozen turkeys to the Powhatan Food Pantry? No, but he thought it was fun to show it off, he said.
Bauer, 83, of Powhatan takes great pleasure in the moniker of Turkey Man, a nickname given to him a few years ago by Theresa Fields, co-manager of the food pantry. Come November, he is known for stopping by every week and dropping off turkeys to be given to families in need.
“Every week here he comes with his turkeys. He is so sweet. He brought us turkeys when we didn’t have turkeys,” Fields said. “Last year and the year before, we couldn’t get them through Feed More and we didn’t have money to buy them. Then here he would come with his turkeys, so we were always able to give somebody a large turkey because of him.”
Bauer never set out to be the Turkey Man. About seven years ago, he bought a few turkeys and took them to a church to donate, but it didn’t have the freezer space needed. So he went to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, which was happy to help him distribute it to a family who needed it. That became an annual tradition.
But a few ago, he visited the food pantry and saw the walk-in freezer. That is when he got the idea to start bringing more turkeys. In 2018, he brought 21 turkeys, which is when Fields gave him the nickname.
“You are taking care of somebody that needs help. Especially when someone has got kids, they’ve got to have something,” Bauer said.
As of last week, Bauer had donated 16 turkeys to the food pantry, which is less than the goal of 24 he hoped to achieve to beat his 2019 donation of 23. However, limits on how many turkeys people can buy at a time have slowed him down, as has struggling to lift them because of issues with his back.
But he will continue to do what he can, whether it is helping the food pantry or friends and neighbors who are struggling.
Giving to others is a lesson Bauer has been teaching by example for as long as his daughter, RoseMarie Reese, can remember. He has a strong personality and can be stubborn and need to have things a certain way, but he also has a really big heart for helping others, she said.
Growing up, Reese remembers how her dad taught his children to not waste and to take care of things and pass them on to others. Throughout her life, if she heard of someone in need, he was willing to help. He also gives what he can to causes near to his heart, such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Boys Town, veterans groups, and Native American tribes.
He served in the Army Reserves for more than 11 years. He owned Gee Bees Sporting Goods on Hull Street from 1993 to 2003, and Reese remembers how often Bauer would give away merchandise to children who wanted to play sports but couldn’t afford it or donate items he couldn’t sell.
“You are not here forever and you’ve got to try to make the best of it,” she said.
When asked why he likes to live and give the way he does, Bauer credits his late mother, Margaret “Muzzy” Bauer, who raised himself and five siblings. She died in 2006 at age 105.
When he was growing up, the family didn’t have much, but his mother made sure they didn’t go hungry, Bauer said. She could make food stretch, such as saving and drying out bread heels to be rehydrated and used with onions and celery as turkey stuffing at Thanksgiving.
“My mother could cook anything and make anything happen,” Bauer said.
But she was also strict and made sure her children knew they shouldn’t waste, he added.
“She had a motto. When you sit down at the table, if you put it on your plate, you are going to eat it,” he said with a grin.
