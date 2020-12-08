Powhatan resident Bauer loves being the Turkey Man

But a few ago, he visited the food pantry and saw the walk-in freezer. That is when he got the idea to start bringing more turkeys. In 2018, he brought 21 turkeys, which is when Fields gave him the nickname.

“You are taking care of somebody that needs help. Especially when someone has got kids, they’ve got to have something,” Bauer said.

As of last week, Bauer had donated 16 turkeys to the food pantry, which is less than the goal of 24 he hoped to achieve to beat his 2019 donation of 23. However, limits on how many turkeys people can buy at a time have slowed him down, as has struggling to lift them because of issues with his back.

But he will continue to do what he can, whether it is helping the food pantry or friends and neighbors who are struggling.

Giving to others is a lesson Bauer has been teaching by example for as long as his daughter, RoseMarie Reese, can remember. He has a strong personality and can be stubborn and need to have things a certain way, but he also has a really big heart for helping others, she said.