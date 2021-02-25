Powhatan resident John Jeffers killed in crash on icy road

POWHATAN – The family of 19-year-old John Jeffers remembered their late son last week for his service to his community and his passion for life.

Jeffers, 19, of Powhatan, died on Saturday, Feb. 13 from injuries he sustained while in a single-vehicle accident. Virginia State Police responded to the scene at 8:57 a.m. in in the 2700 block of Route 60 (Anderson Highway).

The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2008 Toyota Tacoma was heading east on Route 60 when it ran off the road right and struck a tree. Jeffers, the driver and sole occupant, was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported for treatment but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Jeffers’ mother, Jackie Jeffers, said her son was on his way to work at OfficeMax when he hit a patch of ice on Route 60 and his truck went into a tree. He was taken to Chippenham Hospital, where they did everything they could to save him. She said she was grateful not only to the doctors and nurses who tried to save his life but the people who stopped at the accident scene to help and the EMTs who transported him and helped keep him alive long enough for his family to say goodbye.