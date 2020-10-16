Powhatan resident receives threatening letter because of Black Lives Matter sign

POWHATAN – Local law enforcement officials are investigating a threatening letter that was mailed to a Powhatan resident who displayed a Black Lives Matter yard flag.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Powhatan County resident who had received a very concerning letter in the mail on Monday, Oct. 12, according to a release from Jeff Searfoss, chief deputy. After speaking with a deputy by phone, the resident was advised that it would be best if he responded to the residence to investigate further, which he did.

Upon arrival the deputy viewed the letter, which was postmarked out of Richmond and had a return address of the Communist Party of America in New York, Searfoss said. The envelope was addressed to “Our loyal supporters.”

The letter referenced the Black Lives Matter flag in the citizen's yard as being a “communist terrorist organization” affiliated with organizations with the goal of violent “white Christian genocide.” The letter warned that white Christians have the “lawful right of lethal self defense” and stated that they should “Leave the country now!”