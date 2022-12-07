Powhatan residents flock to pickleball clinic

POWHATAN – Joe Parker has had family and friends who have played and talked about pickleball, swearing it was a blast, for quite a while, but the Powhatan man said he had never tried it before Saturday.

When he and some friends picked up a paddle during Powhatan County Parks and Recreation’s two-hour Introduction to Pickleball session, he finally got to experience what they had been talking about for so long.

“We ended up staying an extra half hour laughing and playing. What I learned about it is you can play as calm or as hard as you want. There are so many varying speeds in the game to match who you are playing with,” he said. “We ended up laughing. I am 48 years old and they paired me with a lady who was 70 and she slammed a shot on me!”

Parker praised the way the pickleball clinic was run and the enthusiasm Linda Scott, USA Pickleball ambassador in the Virginia Central District, brought to her introduction to the sport to the crowd of almost 60 people who attended.

“She was extremely enthusiastic and I thought she got through to everybody. It was run really well and everybody enjoyed it. There was no negativity and she answered everybody’s questions,” he added.

Scott was equally pleased with the large crowd who attended the clinic, which started with instruction and transitioned into people taking turns playing on the three indoor courts of the gym. She was surprised at the number of people who came out for the event and said it was a little crowded for the space, but it definitely fulfilled the mission of the session of building up pickleball among Powhatan residents and making them aware of the county’s indoor and outdoor courts.

“At first I was thinking, ‘oh my goodness, how in the world am I going to handle all these people with three courts,’ but it turned out fine and everybody left having a great time and thanking me for coming,” she said. “I think it was really a great success and I look forward to helping out again in the spring on the outdoor courts.”

For Scott, the great turnout also showed that people want to learn the right way, which is important for her to keep people safe. She spent the first part of the session not only going over the rules and basic skills but stressing safety.

There is so much more to know than was covered in the short session, but she introduced them to what they had to know to be able to play a basic game. By doing that, she could get them on the court and have them playing real games as soon as possible so they see how much fun it is and want to try it again.

“Pickleball sells itself; you just have to introduce people to it, and that is what happened today,” Scott said on Saturday. “Some people came just to watch and the next thing you know they had a paddle in their hand and they said, ‘I am not just going to be watching anymore.’ ”

Scott said she was aided by her brother and two other experienced pickleball players who each were assigned to a court. They could answer questions and do demonstrations on their court as different players rotated in to play, and she could also walk around the room and answer questions.

She added she will send out supplemental videos to remind people of the rules and safety tips. Some may be inspired to take classes, but even if they don’t want to do that, just getting out and playing at their local courts from other players will offer a great continuing education in pickleball.

John Peterson of Powhatan said he and his wife, Kerrie, had been exposed to pickleball many years ago while visiting family in Florida but he didn’t remember any of the rules. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and looking for ways to get involved in the community since they moved to Powhatan in April, they read the notice for the introductory session and saw it as both a fun thing to do and a nice way to meet new people.

It was a pretty easy game to pick up, he said, and the couple certainly plans to continue playing.

“Once we got into scrimmaging and actually playing, that was probably our favorite part,” he said. “As the instructor said, it was a really huge crowd, so taking a group that size through the drills was clumsy. But once we got to start hitting the ball around and actually playing the game, that was the best part.”

Powhatan County Parks and Recreation offers pickleball indoors from 9 to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Pocahontas Landmark Center. Outdoor courts are open daily until 11 p.m.