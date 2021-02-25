Powhatan residents share experiences of dealing with power outages for days

Turner added she was extremely thankful for the Southside Electric Cooperative employees who worked to restore her power, which came back last Wednesday afternoon.

“We are so thankful for all the hard work these power companies have been putting in. I can’t imagine what they are going through. We knew given where we are and it’s a smaller population of people without power that we would be lower on the list, which is totally understandable. So while yes, it was a huge inconvenience, we are lucky enough to have items that kept us safe and warm,” she said.

Mark Johnson’s family lost power at their home on Old Buckingham Road on Feb. 13 in the afternoon and didn’t get it back until early on Feb. 17. Power was actually restored for a few hours without them realizing since they had the breakers off to connect their small portable generator.

The family couldn’t leave during the power outage because they have 26 animals that couldn’t be left alone, he said. So Johnson, his wife Kim, and their two sons mainly stayed at the house, using the generator to do tasks a few at a time, such as keeping the refrigerator on for a few hours, turning on the heat for a while, or turning on the well to run water for their needs and their animals. Fortunately, they also have part of the house that can be heated with a wood stove, so they spent plenty of time there.