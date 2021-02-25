Powhatan residents share experiences of dealing with power outages for days

POWHATAN – The mood lighting at the Turner family’s Valentine’s Day meal wasn’t for ambience; it was due to a power outage caused by icy weather that kept the family largely in the dark for five days.
The family was one of thousands of Powhatan County residents that lost power because of the icy conditions before and after the Feb. 13 storm that blasted the state. Some braved the cold with the use of generators, wood stoves, or tons of blankets. Others stayed with family and friends or at nearby hotels to get warm.
Kelly Turner said her family lost power at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 at the same time as her neighbors. They thought they were prepared with a whole-house generator, but it began acting up, so they could only run it for short periods of time in certain parts of the house. A wood stove helped heat part of the house in its place.
“Our generator finally decided to give up on Monday, which is when we sent our kiddos to friends/family houses,” she said, adding she was grateful many friends and family offered them a place to stay.
Turner made arrangements for her three sons to take a few days off school and she took some time off work. Between a severely interrupted schedule and not enough showering, she wasn’t mentally prepared to add those factors to the mix. Luckily, the boys’ teachers and her employer worked with her about time off to make things easier, she said.
Turner added she was extremely thankful for the Southside Electric Cooperative employees who worked to restore her power, which came back last Wednesday afternoon.
“We are so thankful for all the hard work these power companies have been putting in. I can’t imagine what they are going through. We knew given where we are and it’s a smaller population of people without power that we would be lower on the list, which is totally understandable. So while yes, it was a huge inconvenience, we are lucky enough to have items that kept us safe and warm,” she said.
Mark Johnson’s family lost power at their home on Old Buckingham Road on Feb. 13 in the afternoon and didn’t get it back until early on Feb. 17. Power was actually restored for a few hours without them realizing since they had the breakers off to connect their small portable generator.
The family couldn’t leave during the power outage because they have 26 animals that couldn’t be left alone, he said. So Johnson, his wife Kim, and their two sons mainly stayed at the house, using the generator to do tasks a few at a time, such as keeping the refrigerator on for a few hours, turning on the heat for a while, or turning on the well to run water for their needs and their animals. Fortunately, they also have part of the house that can be heated with a wood stove, so they spent plenty of time there.
“It was just added stress on top of a very stressful time already with the pandemic. But you still just have to keep plugging along and doing what you can do,” Johnson said. “No one planned this. It is good that we were prepared because we think about these things. I am originally from rural Massachusetts and used to winter storms and losing power.”
Without internet, school work was especially tough for their 15-year-old son, who attends Powhatan High School on the hybrid model, he added.
“That was probably the hardest part just because this whole school year has been tough with the pandemic,” he said.
Dave Timmons of Powhatan said he and his wife, Edna, lost power during the night on Feb. 12 after trees along the driveway came down on a power line. They got power back mid-morning on Feb. 15. A wood stove kept them from becoming too cold and allowed them to cook some food, so the roughest part of the experience was not being able to operate their well without electricity, he said.
Fortunately, they filled up their bathtub and water jugs before the power went out and had a refrigerator in a motor home that kept their food from spoiling.
“We were OK. We had to keep the fires going around the clock. We had a portable radio we could use to hear the news, but we only turned it on the evenings to keep our minds occupied,” he said.
The Timmons are both retired, so they didn’t have to leave. That was good because downed trees blocked their driveway and kept them from getting out for supplies. Their daughter, who lives down the road, helped and their son, another Powhatan resident, replenished their firewood. After cutting a path through the trees on Monday, they were finally able to leave on Tuesday for the first time.
“It is isolation. We were somewhat being prepared by the virus so it was just more isolation because we couldn’t go anywhere,” Timmons said.
Barbara West lost power at her home for four days during the storm and said going all that time without heat and water was a real challenge. Neighbors and friends all looked out for each other, stayed in touch, and helped each other where needed.
“The worst of times bring out the best in people,” she said.
As the owner of a small business, Inlight Yoga, the storm caused extra stress because of the uncertainty it brought. West had already closed her shop on Old Buckingham Road in July 2020 because decreasing clients compounded by COVID-19 restrictions meant she could no longer afford her rent. West closed the studio and moved to outdoor classes, Zoom classes, and the sale of recordings, but winter weather ended the outdoor classes.
“Without electricity our last remaining sources of income, Zoom classes and recorded classes, is eliminated,” she said. “With such a cold winter, wide and lengthy power outages, with COVID still in the forefront, I’m sure there are so many other Powhatan businesses and nonprofits questioning, what does the future hold?”
