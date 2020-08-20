Powhatan runner carries memory of fallen soldiers mile by mile

POWHATAN – When Donna Schultz-Shagena is out running around Powhatan, the large American flag she often carries tends to make her stand out.
But more than a simple show of patriotism, running has become a vehicle for Schultz-Shagena to honor those whose sacrifices she feels are worthy of recognition.
A few years ago, the experienced long distance runner began carrying the names and images of fallen American military personnel with her as she trained and competed in races both locally and elsewhere.
When she laces up her running shoes, she is not just running for the sake of it; carrying their photographs and information is about remembering them and their sacrifice for their country, she said.
“This country is built on what our military veterans have done. Where would we be without them? They have sacrificed years of their life and their families have sacrificed,” she said.
But more than just a name and photograph, Schultz-Shagena tries to research each fallen hero to learn more about who they were as a person. She has carried the images of military personnel killed in World War II and the Korean War as well as in Iraq and Afghanistan.
At the end of last year, she sent the large flag she had carried in races throughout 2019 to the family of a Korean War soldier who was missing in action but whose remains had recently been identified. She had carried that particular flag for more than 700 miles in races she completed.
All this summer, Schultz-Shagena competed in the Great American 5000, a virtual race where she was part of a larger team running and logging miles online. She completed almost 250 miles in 48 days, and during those runs, she carried the image of Sgt. Caryn Nouv, a soldier who was killed on July 27, 2013, while deployed to Afghanistan.
When possible, she contacts the families of the fallen to let them know their loved one is being remembered. If they are interested, she also sends them a package with the image of their loved one that she carried and any materials related to the race. Included in that package is always pennies that have had crosses stamped out of them by Cross Penny Ministries in Texas, which she carries in the races and on training runs, leaving them everywhere she goes.
“I have found all but two families of all the people I have run for, so they know I am doing this for them and that someone is honoring their (loved one’s) memory,” she said.
The runner had carried Nouv’s photo before. Although she never met the servicewoman, Nouv holds a special place in her heart because her parents were the first family of a fallen soldier she honored that Schultz-Shagena met in person.
Judy Reynal, Nouv’s mother, said she met Schultz-Shagena in Virginia Beach after the first time she ran in her daughter’s memory. Reynal said it was wonderful to learn that several years after her daughter’s death, her sacrifice was still being remembered.
“Sometimes you think they died in vain and are just another statistic. Then you see someone like Donna, who does what she does and goes to the point of finding out about the families. It is not just a name. She finds out about the person,” said Reynal of Yorktown.
Nouv joined the U.S. Army to better herself and her future prospects for her two children, who are teenagers now. She planned to continue her education after her service with the army’s help. Nouv’s deployment was supposed to end in September 2013. She was one of three soldiers in her unit killed during deployment, her mother said.
More recently, Schultz-Shagena also started adding living heroes to the list of people she carries on her runs, including Powhatan deputies.
“Once it became clear there were not going to be any races held until later in the year. I thought I am going to run anyway – why not run for heroes that are still here and we can tell them thank you and they are appreciated,” she said.
As with so many aspects of life in 2020, COVID-19 has vitally changed the course of the runner’s year. Used to participating in about 20 races a year, 2020 saw her completing her last in-person event in February. But even though the virtual races don’t have the same energy as traveling and completing live races, Schultz-Shagena said she never once thought about it deterring her from running.
“It is my therapy. I always feel so much better after I run. I have never regretted going out for a run. It just becomes part of your life. I feel bad if I don’t run,” she said.
