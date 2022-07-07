Powhatan’s Belles and Darlings win District 5 titles

Powhatan Fastpitch Softball’s Belles Division All-Star team won the 2022 Dixie League District 5 Championship on Friday, July 1, advancing to the state tournament that will be held in Amherst, Virginia.

The Powhatan Belles All-Star team won games through the mercy rule in two of the three games played in a three-team bracket with Amelia and Fluvanna during the district tournament held June 17-19 at Turner Complex in Powhatan.

The team took the District 5 title in a 9-0 win against Fluvanna, where pitcher Anna Yarbrough threw a one-hitter game. Another standout performance was given by Olivia Snider, who had two home runs during the first game played against Fluvanna in the double elimination tournament.

This standout All-Star Belles team enters the state tournament with hopes of capturing the state title that would advance them to the Dixie League World Series held in Louisiana on July 29.

The team is coached by Chip Payne, Josh Fox, Chuck Osterman and Cody Osterman. The roster consists of Lilly Barr, Kensley Blaska, Izzie Chandler, Kaylee Cooper, Makaela Doyle, McKenley Fox, Madison Jenkins, Kaelyn Keaton, Hayden Payne, Shelby Reed, Lila Robertson, Olivia Snider, Anna Tingle and Anna Yarbrough.

Also, Powhatan Fastpitch Softball’s Darlings Division All-Star team won the 2022 Dixie League District 5 Championship, which also advances them to the state tournament held in Lunenburg County on July 8.

The Powhatan Darlings All-Star team brought home the District 5 Championship in a 6-team, double elimination tournament hosted in Buckingham.

Participating teams included Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Goochland. The team won the championship in two action-packed wins with scores of 9-8 and 10-6 against an undefeated Buckingham team.

In the top of the final inning, Powhatan drove in seven runs to take the lead and secure the victory.

With a state title win in Lunenburg, this stellar group would also have the opportunity to advance to the Dixie League World Series on July 29.

The team is coached by Jason Weaver, Justin Jones, Josh Williams and Jessie Whitlock.