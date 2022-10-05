Powhatan’s Levi Hackney develops passion for football

While Levi Hackney comes from a long line of college and high school star athletes, the 8-year-old Powhatan local is carving her own path as an up-and-coming athlete.

Hackney, a third-grader at Flat Rock Elementary, is in her third year of football with the Powhatan Chiefs as the team’s left guard.

While Hackney has tried a variety of sports, and has developed a passion for barrel racing as her preferred individual sport, her love for football quickly picked up when she looked for a team sport to play.

“I wanted to be different,” she said. “And I wanted to hit somebody.”

That love for football is something that runs in the family. Hackney’s parents, Nathan and Payton, were both NCAA collegiate athletes, with Nathan also coaching football at the college level with stops at schools like the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and the University of Richmond. Her uncle, Hunter Gordon, was also a star athlete at Powhatan High School from 2006-2010, taking the Indians to states in football and winning a state championship in baseball in 2008.

All those influences have had an impact on Hackney, who credits people like her uncle and her dad for helping her grow as a lineman.

Gordon says that her passion for the sport has been evident from the times he's seen her play in the orange and black, something that makes the experience of seeing her on the field that much sweeter.

"Getting to see her do something she loves makes me very happy," he said. "Wearing the orange and black just makes it a little better."

Gordon also sees the playing and coaching background of her father being very noticeable in her fundamentals and fast-developing blocking ability.

Though she tried a few different positions early on, she says she’s at her best when she’s blocking with her fellow linemen.

“I’ve played different positions, but I’ve mainly been on the line,” she said.

A lot of her training comes from time spent with her dad, who coaches the offensive and defensive line on her team, and with her grandfather Jiggs Gordon, who helps her with her footwork and toughness through a variety of drills.

Nathan Hackney says working with his daughter has been a great experience that’s opened his eyes to the impact learning football has on aspiring young athletes.

“It’s been really interesting seeing the things I realized football teaches these young kids,” Nathan Hackney said. “It’s pretty neat to watch it happen in real time.”

Hackney and her team are currently off to a terrific start to their season, with the group winning its first three games. Payton says the blockers alongside Hackney such as Cruz Lopez, Wesley Cox, Danny Izaguirre, Austin Markland, Wyatt Davis and Colton Middleton have been wonderful, hard-working teammates around her daughter, saying she’s proud of how the kids have treated her like one of the gang.

When she’s not out there hitting people and clearing paths for her Chiefs ball carriers, Hackney is very focused on her barrel racing, which she has also been doing for the past three years. She has a new horse named Cherry she’s working with that has already won her ribbons and placed in rodeos around the state of Virginia.