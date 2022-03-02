Powhatan’s R.J. May wins second state title

After finishing as the runner-up in the 182-pound VHSL Class 3 state championship in his junior year, Maggie L. Walker senior R.J. May had the goal in mind to take one step further upon the podium in his final states competition.

When he made it to the finals yet again this year, he wouldn’t let the opportunity go to waste, as he was crowned the 182-pound state champion on Feb. 19. This was May’s second state title in his wrestling career, with his first coming in his freshman year when he won the Class 2 138-pound weight division. Sandwiched between those two championships were two more top-4 finishes for May, who has committed to the University of Virginia to continue his wrestling career.

While May considers this Class 3 title to be the more rewarding of the two due to the increased level of competition compared to the Class 2 level, he still described it as just a small stepping stone in an otherwise massive journey for his overall wrestling career.

“I’m not going to let it define me,” May said. “It’s nice that I got there and it’s nice that I got one of my smaller goals, but I have a lot more to look forward to.”

During his run to the state finals, May finished his senior season with a miraculous 34-1 record and earned a chance to compete in the state championship after going 2-0 in the Class 3, Region B tournament. He won both of those matches by pin in less than a minute.

In the state championship, he started similarly, winning the opening two matches with first-period pins.

Once he reached the semifinals, things weren’t nearly as easy for May, who went wire-to-wire with New Kent’s Nathaniel Fly, who May has competed with as a club teammate as recently as middle school.

May took a 4-1 lead heading into the third period led by an early takedown, and was able to hold off a strong third period by Fly to win the watch in a 5-3 decision.

May’s endurance, he says, was key to maintaining his composure in the tight matchup.

“I just trusted that I had better conditioning than the other guys, and that I worked harder,” he said.

For his preparation heading into his matchup with Toby Schoffstall of Liberty Christian Academy, May says he found it to be a favorable matchup based on his own skillsets when he watched Schoffstall’s game tape. After studying his style and strengths, May aimed to target Schoffstall’s upper body in order to set up a takedown, which helped lead to a 6-3 decision win for the Maggie Walker star.

“Going into the match I had an idea of what I wanted to do, and I ended up executing pretty well to win the match.”

Finally finding himself at the top of the podium, May sported a shirt that said “Long Live Kieran,” honoring his friend Kieran Hathaway, a Powhatan wrestler who died in January.

May also says the win was in tribute to his mother, who had surgery for breast cancer two weeks prior to the tournament.

“It was my motivation going into the tournament,” May said. “You’re never guaranteed anything. It just gave me motivation to go out there and wrestle my best. There’s a lot on my mind.”

May credits Maggie Walker head coach Donald Blanton, Powhatan coaches Jonathan Tanaka and Zach Olson and VA Team Predator coaches Mark Strickland and Austin Coburn for his development into a championship wrestler.

While May has more tournaments to focus on in the summer, he’s taking this time off from wrestling to focus on an entirely new sport: soccer.

After making a deal with wrestling teammate Jack Laroche to try soccer after wrestling season was over, May is using this as an opportunity to try a new challenge.

Though even he’ll admit he’s still in the process of understanding the game, he sees it as a humbling experience and one he enjoys figuring out.