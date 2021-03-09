Powhatan school administrators question feasibility of full in-person return for secondary students

While the presentation gave overwhelming reasons why a full return for middle and high school students wouldn’t be in the best interest of the school division, Jones said that the reason the committee was formed was his hope that the opposite was true. He said he gave Omohundro clear instructions to work with the committee members to find a way that it could be possible and, if barriers arose, present ways to overcome them.

“I felt like this is something that we needed to do. We have talked about this and we really want to do this,” Jones told the board.

But while the committee was able to find potential solutions for multiple problems that would surface if a full-return was decided upon or mandated, it would be cost-prohibitive, time consuming for staff, present increased health concerns, and severely disrupt the schedules and routines of teachers and students, Jones said, casting serious doubt about whether it was actually achievable.

If, despite the recommendation against it, the school board wanted to pursue the full return option, Jones said he would need a decision by their next regular meeting in March. A change like this would take three to four weeks to plan, with some staff likely asked to work through Spring Break, and the earliest it could be implemented would be after students returned from the week-long holiday.