Powhatan school administrators question feasibility of full in-person return for secondary students

POWHATAN – Powhatan County Public Schools administrators made it clear last week that a full return to in-person learning for secondary students is not in the best interest of the school division during the current school year.
During the school board meeting held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, Dr. Tracie Omohundro, assistant superintendent for instruction, presented the findings of a committee that was recently formed to investigate the feasibility of allowing a four-day, in-person week for students currently on the hybrid model at Powhatan High School and Powhatan Middle School.
The work group was formed after Governor Ralph Northam sent a letter to school divisions on Feb. 5 saying that every school division in Virginia needed to make in-person learning options available to their students by March 15. The governor and the Centers for Disease Control also released additional guidance about face-to-face learning.
Powhatan County has been providing in-person instruction since the beginning of the school year with an average of 80% of students choosing to attend classes in person rather than virtual only.
But while the elementary school students have been attending classes five days a week since the fall, middle and high school students on hybrid are generally only in class two days a week.
Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, said he had the committee form to look at the question of what PCPS would have to do to accomplish bringing back the secondary students for four in-person days of instruction, with Wednesdays still kept as student support days. He asked for the information in case the school board wanted or the state mandated a full return before the end of the school year.
While the presentation gave overwhelming reasons why a full return for middle and high school students wouldn’t be in the best interest of the school division, Jones said that the reason the committee was formed was his hope that the opposite was true. He said he gave Omohundro clear instructions to work with the committee members to find a way that it could be possible and, if barriers arose, present ways to overcome them.
“I felt like this is something that we needed to do. We have talked about this and we really want to do this,” Jones told the board.
But while the committee was able to find potential solutions for multiple problems that would surface if a full-return was decided upon or mandated, it would be cost-prohibitive, time consuming for staff, present increased health concerns, and severely disrupt the schedules and routines of teachers and students, Jones said, casting serious doubt about whether it was actually achievable.
If, despite the recommendation against it, the school board wanted to pursue the full return option, Jones said he would need a decision by their next regular meeting in March. A change like this would take three to four weeks to plan, with some staff likely asked to work through Spring Break, and the earliest it could be implemented would be after students returned from the week-long holiday.
The timeline raised the question of the return on investment the schools would get for making this change. Since students are on a block schedule, they generally attend each class in person once a week, Omohundro pointed out. If the students started attending in-person two more days a week starting after Spring Break, they would only gain 14 additional days total in a classroom and seven additional face-to-face meetings with each course for the remainder of the school year.
One solution to this issue would be to switch from a block schedule to having a seven-period instruction day, which would mean shorter classes but seeing teachers at least once a day. However, at the time of the meeting, Jones said he had discussed this with Omohundro earlier that day but hadn’t presented the idea to the principals yet. Omohundro raised several points during her presentation about why a secondary full return was ill-advised.
Health and safety protocols
Adding additional students by combining Hybrid A and B schedules so they are all in school at the same time would present significant challenges to social distancing guidelines. In the event of someone testing positive for COVID-19 or potential exposure, it would mean increased contact tracing and quarantining with students seated closer to 3 feet apart. This would mean a potential to quarantine twice as many students in those classrooms for every case, she said.
The cafeterias at the middle and high schools are already at capacity of 6 feet without masks. The high school currently seats 160 students and would need 224 additional seats to accommodate the combined student numbers. Three out of four students go through the food services line for some reason, so the school would have to organize a delivery pickup system for students. The middle school allows some eating in some classrooms to maintain social distancing.
To accommodate all of the students, the schools would have to amend their procedures and routines for movement in hallways, bathrooms, and classrooms.
Bus transportation is already near capacity on the hybrid schedules, so a third to a fourth of buses would exceed capacity immediately, Omohundro said. If the two groups were combined, the school division would likely have to initiate an application based on need to be allowed to use the bus. If that process were necessary, it would increase the number of students being dropped off or picked up.
Omohundro added that there are concerns about a spike in the number of cases that will occur after Spring Break.
Instructional impact
Because of the way schools were scheduled to accommodate virtual and hybrid students, bringing all of the secondary hybrid students back together would likely mean many student schedules would change, Omohundro said. Some classes, with all the students back, would have a class size of more than 30, so they would have to be split up with some put in other classes.
“That is because when we built these schedules, we built them under the guise of a hybrid process, so we managed those individualizations of those schedules for that reason,” she said.
Hybrid students who have to quarantine transition to temporary virtual status, which can impact existing virtual students, she said.
Currently, certain courses are able to hold labs or have hands-on activities, she added. More students would mean teachers have to develop a rotation between hands-on work and seat work.
Master scheduling and staffing
Omohundro pointed out that the middle school has a current face-to-face enrollment of 775 students (80.2% of the student population) and the high school has 1,120 students (80.8%).
These numbers were referenced a few times, especially in relation to the challenge they present. Jones pointed out that many schools are looking at a return of roughly 50% of their students, which is a much easier number to plan social distancing logistics around than 80%.
As any schedule changes occurred, they would appear in PowerSchool and Schoology, which would be confusing for students, parents, and staff. Schedule changes would impact face-to-face and virtual students. To accomplish the kind of work this transition would take, staff would have to interrupt work being done to schedule the 2021-2022 school year, which means it would carry over to summer.
Facilities and operations
Twenty out of 84 classrooms at the high school (87 sections) currently have rosters (over 25) that would not allow for 4 feet of distancing, Omohundro said.
The middle school has an adequate amount of furniture, but the school would need to put barriers in places where students would be closer than 3 feet, such as the science lab tables or classroom tables, Omohundro said.
However, the high school does not have enough student desks and would need to order 375 more desks and chairs to accommodate the numbers. The lack of seats is down to how they were allocated in the fall. Some of the desks were taken to the elementary schools to replace group desks and another large group are in the cafeteria to socially distance students while they eat.
The high school would also be unable to maintain the 10 feet distancing that is recommended for band in the commons area and chorus in the band room, she said.
