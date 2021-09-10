Powhatan School Board appoints James Taylor to fill vacant District 4 seat

When Walters resigned from the school board in July, Taylor said he felt he could either try to help or sit on the sidelines and do nothing. He acknowledged it is probably not the best time to jump into being a board member, “when it is all very contentious and everybody is paying attention, but that is the sole reason I was paying attention.”

“One of my things I felt this summer, at least what I heard people saying, was they don’t feel like they are being listened to. That is probably on all levels but the school board as well. I kind of felt that way almost myself – almost powerless – so here is an opportunity for me to engage, try to be a source of change and guidance and also at the same time be someone who could listen to the people who are paying for all of this,” he said.

While Taylor said he doesn’t want to go in with a set agenda, he does have thoughts about the way things have been going and he did take the role partly so he could ask pointed questions, especially about some of the mandates being pushed by the state. He said he wants to focus on listening to the cares, concerns, and experiences of District 4 constituents and providing them with a voice on the school board.