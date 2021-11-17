Powhatan School Board discusses making mask optional

POWHATAN – Powhatan County School Board members took a tentative step toward a decision to make masks optional in the near future if the change in state leadership yields the pulling back from mandates that many parents are hoping for in early 2022.

James Taylor, who represents District 4, added a discussion to the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9 about the division being proactive in case Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin rescinds the health orders issued by Gov. Ralph Northam this summer.

A few board members made it clear when adding the discussion item that they didn’t want to take action that night without the public knowing what was happening.

Taylor said he wasn’t proposing an immediate mask change, which is what several of the community members who spoke during the public comment period asked for or demanded earlier in the evening. Instead, Taylor said he wanted the board to be in a position where it had thought out its options and made a decision of how it would handle the situation if and when a change happens at the state level.