Powhatan School Board holds discussion on retirement plan

Every board member stated categorically that they had no desire to take away the benefit from any of the 44 retirees currently using it. They pointed out that those former employees had served the school district well and built their retirement plans around this benefit, and they didn’t intend to mess with that.

No formal vote was taken, but the board seemed to come to a consensus that, moving forward, an employee must be fully vested in VRS to take advantage of this benefit.

The board also seemed in agreement that they wanted to change the minimum years of service required to use this benefit from five years to at least 10 years and those years do not have to be served consecutively. This was a big issue raised by both board members and employees in previous meetings as they pointed out that long-time employees sometimes need breaks for family, health, or other reasons and should not be penalized for that. None of these issues were voted on as part of an official policy at the workshop.

The board showed it still has some questions about other issues that will go into if and how they keep this policy moving forward.