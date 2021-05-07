Powhatan School Board holds discussion on retirement plan

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County School Board made a little headway on the issue of a retirement benefit for school employees that has recently come into question but showed they still have plenty of work ahead before the issue is resolved.
A special workshop was held on Tuesday, April 27 with the sole purpose of discussing this benefit, which has been a hot topic at recent meetings.
Currently, employees who meet certain criteria when they retire and do not qualify for Medicare because of their age are eligible for a benefit where the school division pays a nice chunk of the health insurance premium. Depending on the plan the retirees are using, the school division is paying anywhere from $604 to $706 toward their premium each month.
During budget discussions this spring, the efficacy of that that benefit has been questioned as the school board looks at how to better compensate employees while they are still working. There are 44 retirees currently using the benefit at a cost of $327,528 to the county, said Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent.
School board members visibly struggled with the issue at last week’s workshop as they made it clear they are loathe to take away any benefits from retirees or employees.
The board might have walked away from the meeting with more questions than answers, but they did come to a consensus on a few issues.
Every board member stated categorically that they had no desire to take away the benefit from any of the 44 retirees currently using it. They pointed out that those former employees had served the school district well and built their retirement plans around this benefit, and they didn’t intend to mess with that.
No formal vote was taken, but the board seemed to come to a consensus that, moving forward, an employee must be fully vested in VRS to take advantage of this benefit.
The board also seemed in agreement that they wanted to change the minimum years of service required to use this benefit from five years to at least 10 years and those years do not have to be served consecutively. This was a big issue raised by both board members and employees in previous meetings as they pointed out that long-time employees sometimes need breaks for family, health, or other reasons and should not be penalized for that. None of these issues were voted on as part of an official policy at the workshop.
The board showed it still has some questions about other issues that will go into if and how they keep this policy moving forward.
One of the big questions that may prove to be an issue is “grandfathering.” If the board continues with this benefit, as they seem inclined, they are cognizant of the fact that there are employees who are either currently eligible for the benefit who are thinking about retirement or may be doing so in the next few years. So they are asking themselves how many years into the future do they want to grandfather the policy for current employees to still receive the benefit as it is or with some reductions.
According to data Jones provided, there are 56 PCPS employees with 25 to 40 years of service, and 18 of those currently are not eligible for the benefit because of their age. Of those 56 employees, 16 currently meet the VRS unreduced eligibility and are on an Anthem plan, meeting eligibility for the PCPS retiree health insurance supplement.
Discussions on how long to grandfather the policy literally ranged across the board, with everything from three years to any employee who was currently hired with the promise of that benefit.
The school board has to consider they also only have power over this benefit for as long as they are in office; they can’t bind a future school board’s actions. So even if they work out a plan they like now, a future board could still change or eliminate it.
Even if the plan stays the same for now, the board is weighing how they might reduce it somewhat in the future and put those savings toward the health insurance premiums of current employees. The board discussed options such as a fixed amount for all retirees, a tiered fixed amount based on years of services (with five, 10, and individual year of service options), or the percentages they currently use.
There is also still the issue of possibly limiting the number of years a retiree can use this benefit. Susan Smith, who represents District 2, pointed out that an employee who comes to work for PCPS in their early 20s and puts in 30 years could still retire well before they are Medicare eligible.
Jones and his staff were asked to get more data on these and other issues so the board had some of their questions answered before they make their final decision on the policy. Jones said he would plan to bring back staff’s findings at the school board’s June 8 workshop at the Pocahontas Landmark Center.
