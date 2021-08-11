Powhatan School board reaches out with four town halls

While the school division has repeatedly said CRT is not being embedded in Powhatan schools, questions and concerns raised at all the town halls demonstrated there are still doubts and distrust on the issue. A few of the board members were asked about what systems or protocols are in place to ensure that teachers are not bringing CRT, political beliefs, and other biases into their classrooms.

Cole said in his town hall that the school board is looking at policy and the school division is examining outside resources, whether that is organizations where a membership is held or actual materials they use. It is also a topic that will be discussed with teachers going into the new school year.

However, he reiterated that while CRT does not need to be in K-12 education, the school division is still committed to promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion. He also pointed out that while it would be wonderful if every student could come to school with no worries and ready to learn, they often do have concerns that are weighing them down and distracting them. That is why social emotional learning, which is about helping students to be socially and emotionally ready to learn, is so important, he said.

“I don’t want to be in a school where we focus 99.9% on academics. Our goal is to teach them to learn, but it is also to teach them to cope with the world,” he said.