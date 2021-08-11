Powhatan School board reaches out with four town halls

POWHATAN – The four current Powhatan County School Board members recently held individual town hall meetings to engage with the community.
The town halls were held over two weeks at different locations as school board members met with their constituents, although others were welcome to attend.
Chairwoman Kim Hymel, who represents District 5, held her town hall on Thursday, July 29 at Greenbrier Baptist Church, while Valarie Ayers, District 3, had hers the same night at the Pocahontas Landmark Center. Rick Cole, District 1, held his town hall on Monday, Aug. 2 at Powhatan High School. Susan Smith, District 2, rounded out the schedule with a town hall on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the landmark center.
District 4 did not have a town hall since Joe Walters’ resignation became effective on July 31, but residents could attend any of the other events.
Each of the school board members approached their town halls in different ways and saw solid participation from the community.
Hymel had the least structured town hall, with the format allowing her to answer some questions from the roughly 60 people in participation but also inviting more comments and discussion from those in attendance. Ayers and Cole both tried to use a system of allowing residents to ask questions or raise concerns for three minutes and then address them directly. Both had between 30 and 35 people in attendance. Smith’s town hall had a similar format but without any time limits and saw about 28 in attendance.
While there were tense moments and raised voices a few times at each of the town halls, they mostly retained a civil atmosphere.
The school board members generally seemed to agree the town halls were overall positive experiences and that they would be open to more in the future.
Cole said he appreciated the opportunity to try to hear residents’ concerns and respond to them in that moment, which isn’t possible at school board meetings.
Ayers agreed, saying she was “hoping for a diverse dialogue about different topics and that is what happened.”
Hymel said she was pleased with how her first town hall went and added she wants to hold them quarterly for her constituents moving forward.
“It helps me learn what they are feeling and how they want me to represent them. That is what my job is – to represent the people of District 5,” she said.
Critical race theory
The District 5 town hall spent a good portion of its time focused on critical race theory (CRT) – a topic that has been a hot-button issue in recent months at both school board and board of supervisors meetings. The discussion that flowed focused not only on concerns but on having a deeper understanding of CRT and its purpose.
While the school division has repeatedly said CRT is not being embedded in Powhatan schools, questions and concerns raised at all the town halls demonstrated there are still doubts and distrust on the issue. A few of the board members were asked about what systems or protocols are in place to ensure that teachers are not bringing CRT, political beliefs, and other biases into their classrooms.
Cole said in his town hall that the school board is looking at policy and the school division is examining outside resources, whether that is organizations where a membership is held or actual materials they use. It is also a topic that will be discussed with teachers going into the new school year.
However, he reiterated that while CRT does not need to be in K-12 education, the school division is still committed to promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion. He also pointed out that while it would be wonderful if every student could come to school with no worries and ready to learn, they often do have concerns that are weighing them down and distracting them. That is why social emotional learning, which is about helping students to be socially and emotionally ready to learn, is so important, he said.
“I don’t want to be in a school where we focus 99.9% on academics. Our goal is to teach them to learn, but it is also to teach them to cope with the world,” he said.
All of the board members emphasized that whether a parent had concerns about CRT or any other sensitive topic or the way something was handled in the classroom, they recommend first taking their concerns to their child’s teacher to see if it can be addressed directly. If the concerns aren’t answered, the school administrators should be the next step. The problem isn’t that school board members don’t want to help, Ayers said, but that they aren’t going to be in the schools as much as a staff member who works there every day and knows what is going on.
On the flip side of the question about making sure teachers were complying with school policies about not introducing their biases into their lessons, many people also expressed concerns that teachers are being vilified, targeted, intimidated, and not supported by the school division.
Masks
Another hot topic at the town halls was the subject of masks with people speaking strongly on both sides of the argument. The meetings had some people demanding or begging the school board not to try to mandate masks, talking about their ineffectiveness and the negative physical and psychological affects they have had on children.
On the flip side, others argued that since many students are too young to be vaccinated, masks should be required in the new school year.
The subject got especially detailed during Smith’s town hall, which was the only one to occur after Governor Ralph Northam’s press conference earlier that day. Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said on Aug. 5 that localities could face “significant legal pressure” if they don’t follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control that teachers, students, and staff should wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC’s announcement was prompted by the delta variant of COVID-19 that shows to have an increase risk to children younger than 12, who are ineligible to receive a vaccine.
Whether this announcement will impact the previous announcement made by Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, that Powhatan County Public Schools would make masks optional in school buildings this fall was not clear at press time.
The one point on the subject of masks everyone agreed on during the discussion at Smith’s town hall was that, if masks remain optional, there should be a zero tolerance policy on bullying of students who choose to wear them.
Other topics
* Valarie Ayers handled questions and comments at her town hall that covered a wide range of topics. Some of the comments she heard from constituents touched on concerns about teacher quality; wasteful spending of taxpayer money; details of the superintendent’s compensation; concerns about school board member access to the division’s attorney; concerns about the changes in laws about reporting misdemeanors in schools; questions about school board member responsibilities, sources of information, and how they arrive at their decisions; approaching history in a sensitive way; loss of the parents’ trust; balancing the needs of the “majority” and the “minority,” and questioning how much school board members visit schools. Ayers also said during the meeting and confirmed afterward that while she intends to finish her current term, she does not plan to seek re-election.
* Kim Hymel’s town hall saw discussion both between Hymel and her constituents and among the constituents. After introducing herself and setting a few ground rules, she started a round robin-type discussion that she said would hopefully allow dialogue to flow naturally. In addition to the topic of critical race theory, the District 5 town hall discussion touched on people being tired of negative treatment of fellow residents, especially on social media; asking how the school division is protecting and supporting teachers; raising concerns about residents trying to intimidate others, and a request to not let the tense discussions happening right now change the narrative that PCPS is a great school system.
* Rick Cole’s town hall had a new hot topic in the question of what books are being used in school libraries. Inspired by concerns raised in another county, some local residents looked at the Powhatan High School Library catalog and found a few books they said contained graphic content that doesn’t belong in schools. This led to a lengthy discussion about how books are chosen and vetted, how they can be challenged by concerned parents, and to what degree people should be allowed to censor the reading material of students who are not their children. Cole also asked about where he gets the information he uses to help make decisions. The topic of the higher time commitment for school board members this year was met with both sympathetic understanding and calls to fulfill the promises school board members made when they were sworn into office.
* Susan Smith’s town hall lasted the longest at three hours. In that time, a good portion of time was spent on CRT and masks. Other topics brought up by residents included school library book vetting; questions about Smith’s opinion that CRT doesn’t belong in K-12 education; asking how the governor’s announcements last Thursday might impact Powhatan schools; scrutinizing professional development opportunities, resources, and collaborations with other organizations; approaching sensitive subjects in an age-appropriate way; wanting to have a citizen committee that is a watchdog on school spending; Jones’ contract renewal; the need for social emotional learning, and virtual learning. Some parents pointed out that they had to make a decision about virtual learning before they knew the division’s position on masks and they may be changing their minds.