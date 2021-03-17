Powhatan School Board's budget talks center on employee compensation

POWHATAN – The issue of employee compensation dominated the Powhatan County School Board’s most recent discussion on the fiscal year 2022 budget.
While Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, gave a presentation that covered different aspects of the budget at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, March 9, the discussion that followed focused primarily on employee raises. This included both the discussion had by the board and the comments heard from the public.
As board members weighed their options, the discussion touched on not only how much of a raise division employees should get – 3% vs. 5% were the most popular figures used – but who should get them.
Although still not balanced, the budget Jones presented had some key information it was missing the last time the board discussed it in February. On the revenue side, county staff has given the school division the projected local county transfer, which at $24.1 million is an increase over the current fiscal year of $979,963. This number is not final as the board of supervisors has been discussing school funding at its own budget workshops.
Jones’ budget also had a new figure for the state contribution to the budget, $24.3 million, which is an increase of $686,584. This figure was an estimate between the House and Senate versions of the approved budget as PCPS was still waiting on final calculations from the Virginia Department of Education.
Just as there were some significant changes on the revenue side, there was also a noticeable change on the expenditure side. When Jones presented the budget on Feb. 9, he recommended spending $869,900 for a 3% salary increase for all employees, which corresponded with a 3% raise county administrator Ned Smither was recommending to the supervisors for county employees.
But when Jones brought an updated presentation back before the public hearing, he was recommending a 5% salary increase for all employees with a price tag of $1,499,833.
The new recommendation was highly influenced by the recommended state budget, which gives 5% raises to teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees. However, the state would only pay its portion of the Standards of Quality (SOQ) funded positions, leaving the locality to make up the difference. Jones said 62% of PCPS employees are SOQ positions.
Powhatan would be eligible for the state funding if it gives the 5% raise during the current biennium, which is in its second year. Since Powhatan didn’t give its employees any raises in the current fiscal year, to draw down the money from the state, the locality would have to give the entire 5% this year.
Jones explained that the language the state is using means a division can either give a straight 5% raise to all employees or give targeted raises to employees that add up to the total amount of the 5% raise for all employees. That distinction is what created greater layers in the budget conversation as board members weighed in on where they feel the most need is with employee compensation.
Competitive wages
During his presentation, Jones once again highlighted how Powhatan County could be falling behind in being competitive about attracting and retaining employees. In a comparison of certain positions with 12 other school divisions Powhatan tends to use for comparison, it fell in rank in all categories except one from 2018-2019 to 2020-2021.
The positions he highlighted were teachers (dropped from ranking seven in 2018-2019 to ninth in 2020-2021); instructional assistants (dropped from eight to 10); secondary principal (dropped from nine to 10); elementary principal (dropped from eight to 10); secondary assistant principal (dropped from nine to 12), and elementary assistant principal (dropped from seven to 12). The only position he mentioned that improved in the division rankings was bus drivers, who increased from seven to six in the comparison.
In the discussion about how to improve Powhatan’s ranking, Jones pointed out how Powhatan is already behind the curve. When looking at what those 12 other jurisdictions did for their employees this year, all but one either gave a raise or a bonus where Powhatan has given neither.
In a look at the upcoming fiscal year, nine divisions plan to give some kind of raise, ranging from 2% to 6%, Jones said.
When Jones had talked about losing employees who realize they could be paid better elsewhere, the board asked him to be more specific about how that was happening. In the last three school years, PCPS lost 13 employees who went to a different public or private school; nine employees who went into the private sector, and 47 employees to retirement or leaving for personal reasons.
Jones also presented information about 10 job candidates that were offered a position with PCPS and declined. Of the reasons they cited for declining the job, eight said it was either because of salary or insurance costs, one was a relocation issue, and one had an issue with the COVID return plan.
Who gets a raise?
In the discussion that followed Jones’ presentation, all of the board members seemed open to higher raises, but the issue then became, who gets the money?
During the public hearing, Powhatan High School math teacher Nancy Taylor brought up the issue of salary compression and how teachers with more than 23 years of service were making less than a teacher in that position would have made in 2008. The salaries ranged from $400 to $3,500 less than the same position made in 2008, depending on the years of experience.
She compared this to administrative positions and new teachers, which all increased more than 15% and some as much as 70%, she said.
“I know that the cost of living has gone up in these past 12 years, and if you look that up, it is about a 19% cost of living increase. Plus if you look at it, health care costs have also risen,” she said. “I think it is about time to look at the salaries of those teachers that have experience and value that experience here in the county.”
If she is making less now than she would have in 2008 and her retirement is based on her salary in her last three years of working “it is in my best interest to start looking to see where somebody might value my experience a little bit more,” said a visibly emotional Taylor.
While compression wasn’t a part of Jones’ presentation, it did become a topic among board members when they started their discussion after the public hearing. Jones wasn’t with the county in 2008 but explained that kind of compression happened because the recession came with salary cuts and frozen salaries. Teachers were moving up in their job classifications without a corresponding pay raise.
After Jones clarified the difference in scenarios the county could use with raises and still draw down state funds, the discussion expanded to look at more targeted raises, with the suggestion that some positions, such as administrators, receive less of a raise so the compression issue could be addressed in positions where it is a significant problem.
Chairwoman Kim Hymel, who represents District 5, has been clear this budget season that she thinks teachers should be the priority when it comes to raises and other positions could see raises if the additional funds were available. She said all school division positions are important, but the school board may need to approach the budget in a different way to address concerns.
Susan Smith, District 2, advocated taking a hard look at salaries for teachers with more years of experience.
Joe Walters, District 4, asked Jones to provide the board with more information about positions where compression is an issue. Powhatan wants to be able recruit new teachers, he said, but it also needs to acknowledge those with years of dedicated service to the county.
Both Rick Cole, District 1, and Valarie Ayers, District 3, stressed the importance of the school board and the public making the board of supervisors aware of the need to address compensation issues if Powhatan wants to continue being an attractive, competitive employer.
A few of the board members brought up the more than $1 million in unused funds the school division returned to the county at the end of the last fiscal year to use for a revenue stabilization fund. They advocated talking to the board about using some of that money to address salary issues. Since they would be one-time funds, Jones advised looking at that money as a potential for bonuses rather than salary increases that would have to be sustained moving forward.
Public comments
Several people spoke about the budget during the public hearing and the public comment periods. Most didn’t put a specific number on their requests but simply pointed out the hard work of PCPS employees and the need to treat them fairly.
PHS teacher Blythe Samuels talked about the incredibly difficult year teachers have had working under COVID restrictions and how they have risen above the challenge to be there for their students.
Robin Mead didn’t advocate for or against raises but instead asked the school board to make its decisions based on all of the information available. She especially stressed the need to be careful about the localities that Powhatan is comparing itself to in its analysis because they can be very different in student demographic, facilities, and many other factors.
Nicholas Snead talked about the dedication of PCPS teachers and pointed out how they are not taking personal days because they are “afraid of what the students are going to miss.” He advocated for the 5% increase and asked the board to help the teachers dealing with compression.
The supervisors and school board were set to discuss the budget at their joint meeting, which was held on Tuesday, March 16, after press time.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.