Powhatan School Board's budget talks center on employee compensation

Competitive wages

During his presentation, Jones once again highlighted how Powhatan County could be falling behind in being competitive about attracting and retaining employees. In a comparison of certain positions with 12 other school divisions Powhatan tends to use for comparison, it fell in rank in all categories except one from 2018-2019 to 2020-2021.

The positions he highlighted were teachers (dropped from ranking seven in 2018-2019 to ninth in 2020-2021); instructional assistants (dropped from eight to 10); secondary principal (dropped from nine to 10); elementary principal (dropped from eight to 10); secondary assistant principal (dropped from nine to 12), and elementary assistant principal (dropped from seven to 12). The only position he mentioned that improved in the division rankings was bus drivers, who increased from seven to six in the comparison.

In the discussion about how to improve Powhatan’s ranking, Jones pointed out how Powhatan is already behind the curve. When looking at what those 12 other jurisdictions did for their employees this year, all but one either gave a raise or a bonus where Powhatan has given neither.

In a look at the upcoming fiscal year, nine divisions plan to give some kind of raise, ranging from 2% to 6%, Jones said.