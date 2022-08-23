Powhatan School Coard votes to approve electronic device restrictions

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County School Board last week approved more restrictive use of non-school issued electronic devices in schools by students – although not as tight as originally planned.

During the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the four board members present voted unanimously to approve the Student Rights and Responsibilities for the 2022-2023 school year with more restrictions placed on the use of non-school issued electronic devices during the school day. Chair Kim Hymel, who represents District 5, was absent.

The board first discussed a possible change to allowed electronic device use at its July 12 meeting, not voting but all five members voicing support of a change that would allow students to have electronic devices on them but put away and now allow them to use the devices at any point in the school day. This included cell phones, blue tooth devices, cameras, electronic games and e-readers.

The concerns raised at that meeting included the distractions these devices represent during class and the use of devices to coordinate inappropriate behavior, such as vandalism of school restrooms.

However, based on a staff recommendation, the version the board approved last week gave high schoolers a little more leeway. According to the approved policy, middle school students who bring cell phones to school for the purpose of communicating after school hours must keep them silenced and away in a gym locker, bookbag or purse during the school day. The same goes for high school students during instruction time, but the less restrictive policy now allows them to use those devices only during lunch and transitions.

Tracie Omohundro, assistant superintendent for instruction, said the slight loosening of the allowed use came after focus groups were held with input from students and teachers. Transitions are defined as the time between leaving one instructional area and arriving at the next.

“They will be setting clear expectations at the high school for what that looks like. They will be communicating that with students and staff. They will create some consequences for students that will be consistent across the building for them,” she said.

As far as enforcement, Omohundro said the issue of consistency across the board would be a major point of discussion for Chris Sumner, the high school’s new principal, when staff returned to the school. For a policy change like this to be effective, the school needs to have “consistent application of that policy,” which teachers agreed will make it easier for students to comply, she said. James Taylor III, District 4, agreed having a policy carried out by all staff consistently is important.

Rick Cole, District 1, said the policy is a good compromise to allow students to use devices during lunch and transitions but pointed out that, if students abuse the leeway given them, there is always the option of going back to a restriction for the full day.

He asked that the high school make clear to students that “transitions” does not include bathroom breaks during instructional time or going to see another teacher.

“We need to be very, very clear to define what transitions mean to kids, mean to us and how we are going to enforce that,” he said.

Cole also asked that the division have a game plan in regard to personal devices in case of a crisis. Dr. Beth Teigen, the new superintendent, said more information will be coming about that topic but added that in a crisis, students need to be focusing on the adults giving them direction to keep them safe.

Susan Smith, District 2, asked about the expectations for teachers, and Omohundro said they are expected not to use non-school devices during the school day for personal use either.

Other business handled at the meeting included:

* The board heard community pushback from several members of the public regarding updating the division’s Rights and Responsibilities with regard to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Specifically, six members of the public spoke at either the beginning or end of the meeting to oppose the school board changing the division’s FOIA Officer from human resources director Teri Allison to Nicholas Snead. This was a “receive information” item, so no action or vote was taken at this meeting.

The complaints were not specifically about anything Snead had done but his connection with brother Andrew Snead, who was arrested June 30 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship. Some of those who spoke focused more on the good work done by Allison, while others questioned the impact of having Snead in the position, especially if there were any future FOIA requests regarding the case.

Teigen pointed out the FOIA Officer does not create materials, only helps facilitate the process. She added her administrative assistant is responsible for tracking each FOIA request.

* Other topics brought up in the public comment periods included the need for fair treatment of students with special needs; making sure all sports teams have the equipment and facilities they need; a high student urging the board not to approve complete restrictions on electronic devices; worries about sexually explicit content being taught in schools or available in the school libraries, and concerns about drug use by students.

There were also outbursts twice during the meeting from people in the audience. One man appeared to leave on his own afterward, but a woman who was not allowed to speak during the public comment period because she was neither a resident nor a school employee spoke out during the meeting and was escorted out by a deputy at the request of the school board.

* The board voted unanimously to approve the Community Partnership VPI-4 year old class with Workshop Way - Little Zion Baptist Church. PCPS received seven spots for VPI-4 in the Community Partnership program. The agreement through Workshop Way - Little Zion Baptist Church allows the division to increase its membership for students in the preschool program to continue for 2022-2023. The board did not have any discussion on this before voting.