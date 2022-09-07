Powhatan school division sees drop in meal sales

POWHATAN – A new statewide initiative to help students of lower income families will have a small positive impact on the Powhatan County Public Schools Food Service Program as staff members are looking to build back from a disappointing start to the school year in terms of school meal numbers.

Last week, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow encouraged Virginia families to submit free meal applications to local schools as the state expanded eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, students from families with an income at or below 130% of the poverty level were eligible for free meals.

“School meals are important sources of nutrition for students and help reduce food insecurity in the commonwealth,” Balow said. “I urge all families to apply to determine if they qualify. Filling out an application is simple and takes less than 15 minutes.”

While a great move by the state, the change will not have a direct impact on families of Powhatan students, said Dorothy Kohler, general manager of Sodexo, which contracts with the school division to provide food services. The reason for that is the school division made the move before the start of the 2019-2020 school year to absorb the 40-cent difference (30 cents for breakfast) on federal reimbursement of those eligible for reduced meals versus free meals, moving all of those students to free meals, which is essentially what the state is doing now, she added.

With about 83 students eligible for reduced meals at the time versus 932 eligible for free meals, the decision to waive the 40 cents for the reduced lunches would have a small impact on the school division but a big impact on families in need of the extra assistance, she said.

With the state’s recent decision, the school division will now be reimbursed for the 30 or 40 cents per meal, which is a benefit they will readily accept, said Sada Hill, food service compliance supervisor. There are only 42 students signed up with a reduced lunch status and 1,023 with free status for the current school year.

But as nice as the change is, it couldn’t overshadow the disappointing numbers food service saw in the first eight days of school. Comparing this year to previous years, in 2022, the division served 1,568 breakfasts and 8,002 lunches in the first eight days of the 2022-2023 school year.

During the first eight days of the last school year, when students across the board were still eligible to receive free meals, Sodexo served 5,286 breakfasts and 9,817 lunches. That is a 70% drop in breakfast from last year to this year and a 19% drop in lunch numbers, Kohler said.

This year’s numbers are still comparatively up from the last normal school year start in 2019, when 1,316 breakfasts and 7,549 lunches, she said.

“I didn’t think breakfast was going to hit 70%; I didn’t think it was going to be that severe because it is not free anymore. Parents can’t afford it,” Kohler said, adding “I do see a very high volume of negative balances already.”

With a slight increase approved by the Powhatan County School Board this summer, the regular lunch price for grades kindergarten through eighth grade is $3 and for grades nine through 12 is $3.10. The adult meal price is $3.85. The breakfast price for K-12 remained at $1.50.

Right now, Sodexo is making moves such as “aggressively trying promotions” and consistently seeking student feedback to get their input and make them want to eat at school, Kohler said. There is also a food service advisory committee where they try to garner feedback. In addition to divisionwide efforts, Powhatan High School has introduced second breakfast.

“We are serving breakfast after first period. There was a study that showed most high school students are not hungry when they first get up and when they first get to school. They get hungry after their first class so we are serving second breakfast,” Kohler said.

Hill stressed the need for families who were certified for free and reduced assistance last school year to apply again as the status is only good for 30 days into the start of the next school year. She said she will be working with the Powhatan Department of Social Services to make sure all families who qualify are contacted and urged people who question if they might be eligible under the guidelines to apply for free meals.

Call the school nutrition team at 804-598-5700 extension 125. There are also applications at every school and one that can be downloaded on the school division’s website, http://www.powhatan.k12.va.us/.

Students are automatically eligible for free meals if anyone in their household receives benefits such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations or Medicaid. Schools will notify families if a child is automatically eligible.

Filling out a free form may help families qualify for additional benefits to include discounted exam fees and college applications, extracurricular and scholarship opportunities.

“School meals are critical to supporting academic success and well-being,” said Director of No Kid Hungry Virginia Sarah Steely. “We are grateful to all school nutrition staff who work hard to fuel our students’ minds and bodies.”

Regardless of whether students are eligible for assistance, Hill asked families to look into the school division’s meal services for this new school year.