Powhatan school division sees exponential growth in student meals

POWHATAN – Powhatan County Public Schools staff recently learned the division had ranked first in the region for the significant increase it has seen in meals provided to students.
The school division was notified on Feb. 24 that a comparison of meal counts from October 2019 to October 2020 showed a 165% increase in meal counts for the year, said Dorothy Kohler, general manager for Sodexo School Services, the contractor that handles school meals.
A number of factors contributed to this increase – most notably the fact that the school division has been able to offer free meals to any student who wants them for the majority of the pandemic, she said. However, she also gave praise to her staff at the five schools for the work they did to make it possible in some very trying times.
“I felt proud of my staff, who have been working so diligently and so hard since March 2020 and who have taken on a lot of change, which has been very difficult. Things are constantly changing from school requirements, CDC requirements, and changes with students. It is almost every area. I was very excited for them to be recognized for all their work,” she said.
In the October 2019 annual count, the division served a combined total of 33,806 breakfasts and lunches, according to the data provided by Crystal Crutchfield, school nutrition programs regional specialist for the Virginia Department of Education. By comparison, PCPS served 55,870 breakfasts and lunches as of October 2020, which was an increase of 22,064 meals.
“Kudos to you and your team on these excellent numbers. Thank you for everything you all are doing to ensure that all Virginia students have access to free healthy meals during this unprecedented time,” Crutchfield said in an email to Sada Hill, PCPS food services compliance officer.
While Hill is the one who submits the reports, she hadn’t actually done a side-by-side comparison of the two years’ meal counts like that, so she was surprised and happy when she received the email recognizing the division’s achievement.
As a result of the emergency closing of schools in March 2020, the division was allowed under the federal waiver to operate the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program, which it did until the end of March, Hill said. Under this program, five breakfast and five lunch meals were prepared for distribution for parents to pick up weekly from Powhatan High, Powhatan Elementary, and Powhatan Middle schools.
In April, again under the federal waiver, PCPS began to operate under the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which allowed the division to offer seven breakfast and seven lunch meals for distribution.
“Operating under the SFSP and offering seven lunch/breakfast meals certainly helped increase the number of meals served. Additionally, the SFSP offers a higher reimbursement rate each meal served,” Hill said.
For the first week of the 2020-2021 school year, the division reverted to normal rates under the National School Lunch Program, Hill said. Then the division was told that the federal government was extending the waiver again to allow those school divisions that did not qualify to continue offering students free meals under the Summer Food Service Program.
The school division regularly sends out reminders of this free option to families to know it is still available and will remain so through the end of the school year, Hill said.
“Every time we send a notice out we see that helps to increase the number of parents taking advantage of free meals for their children, regardless of their ability to pay,” Hill said.
Kohler pointed out all of this has applied to students whether they are attending classes in person or virtually. The school division has pickup points on Wednesdays at Powhatan Middle School and Powhatan High School for virtual students and hybrid students who sign up for meals. They do about 190 meals on most Wednesdays, she said.
“We have only missed one Wednesday since March and that was over the New Year. Other than that, we have never missed a Wednesday to make sure that virtual students have it. My staff is just very diligent in making sure all students who are in need get a bag,” she said.
Other than the meals being free, Kohler pointed out how much hard work it took on the part of the cafeteria staff to feed so many Powhatan students. Before the current school year, the staff, with help from volunteers, worked hard to put together the weekly food distributions for families, she said.
And once this school year started, they have risen to the challenge of providing meals to students in different ways, depending on the schools and what the principals wanted and feedback from teachers, Kohler said.
“The schools had to change as they adapted to figure out what worked best, and we just worked with them,” she said.
At the elementary schools, which have students in school five days a week, teachers put orders for their classrooms on their doors and the meals are delivered in warming boxes, Kohler said. The middle school has lunches delivered to the students, whether they are eating in their classrooms or they are sitting in the cafeteria.
At the high school, students are allowed to go through the lunch line to get their food and they can eat in the cafeteria at socially distanced desks, she said. They are the closest to “normal” since they can go through the lines, but the school had to switch over from self-service, which youth that age prefer, to having cafeteria workers serve everything to them.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.