Powhatan school division sees exponential growth in student meals

For the first week of the 2020-2021 school year, the division reverted to normal rates under the National School Lunch Program, Hill said. Then the division was told that the federal government was extending the waiver again to allow those school divisions that did not qualify to continue offering students free meals under the Summer Food Service Program.

The school division regularly sends out reminders of this free option to families to know it is still available and will remain so through the end of the school year, Hill said.

“Every time we send a notice out we see that helps to increase the number of parents taking advantage of free meals for their children, regardless of their ability to pay,” Hill said.

Kohler pointed out all of this has applied to students whether they are attending classes in person or virtually. The school division has pickup points on Wednesdays at Powhatan Middle School and Powhatan High School for virtual students and hybrid students who sign up for meals. They do about 190 meals on most Wednesdays, she said.

“We have only missed one Wednesday since March and that was over the New Year. Other than that, we have never missed a Wednesday to make sure that virtual students have it. My staff is just very diligent in making sure all students who are in need get a bag,” she said.