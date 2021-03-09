Powhatan school murals bring pop of color

POWHATAN – The murals are extra splashes of color in a gray cinder block landscape.
Walking down the main hall of Powhatan High school, just past the cafeteria, a glance to the right takes the viewer by surprise. A mural celebrating colorfully rendered students set against a rural background hangs alone, without explanation, on the cinderblock wall.
At Powhatan Middle School, an explosion of energy and movement in paint can be found on the second floor hallway, overlooking the glass windows providing a view down in to the library – and now up to the painting. The mural includes seemingly disjointed images – a basketball, a paint brush, a beaker, a violin – but the gray ribbon that runs through it ties them all together as being offerings at the school that are special to students.
The murals went up in late 2020 without any fanfare or explanation, another side effect of restrictions caused by COVID-19. But those involved in creating them hope the students and staff who see them – right now visitors to the schools are restricted – find joy in them and maybe even a little of themselves.
Just about a year ago, these murals were still taking shape as middle and high school students ranging from sixth to 12th grades collaborated with Richmond artist Hamilton Glass to create something wonderful for each of their respective buildings.
The project came about due to the efforts of many people, but the vision for it started with Dr. Lynn Clayton-Prince, who was inspired by Glass’s Community Makers project sponsored by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, said Amy McManus, PHS art teacher and department chair. Clayton-Prince, director of special education, had a vision for a project that would allow students to work with Glass to create something meaningful for the Powhatan community.
National Art Honor Society and Diverse Hands at Work, along with a selection of Powhatan Middle students, met with Glass for three planning sessions where they brainstormed and talked through the history of Powhatan, what Powhatan looks like today, and the possibilities and hope for the county’s future.
“They worked together to create imagery, and combined their ideas to bring together a final work of art. Their ideas were truly their own, and the experience of watching all of this come together was something they will never forget,” McManus said.
One of Glass’ missions in working with the students on the murals was not to add to their designs but to let the ideas come from them. He said that most of the work in this project wasn’t painting; it was talking about what they wanted to represent and how to put together the composition of what they wanted.
“It literally came all from them. They thought deep and hard – not just on the surface level but on the aesthetic level. They talked about every symbol, every element in the mural to make it really represent their school and what they wanted it to be,” he said.
The high school mural includes images of Powhatan’s history. The architecture of Belmead is silhouetted on rolling farmland, while the landscape is dotted with plants, flowers and animals to show the county’s proud history of agriculture and farming, McManus said. A figure putting the final touches on building a barn represents respect for the hard working people of the community. The youthful faces – painted in hues of orange and purple – represent PHS students, looking toward a bright and healthy future.
While students prepared to start painting the murals, an oncoming pandemic that would shut down much of the country was only days away. A portion of the 15 students participating in the project were able to meet for a painting session in March 2020 to watch their ideas start to come to life in color, but the final color and detail work would be finished in the coming months by Glass during quarantine.
Kailin Little, 19, Class of 2020, was among the few students who got to participate in the final painting session. The final session was fun but also had an air of uncertainty about it because this was literally the very beginning of many Americans’ awareness about COVID-19 and they weren’t sure what to do, she said.
“We didn’t know anything about COVID or how to act. So, we kind of kept our distance from one another as much as we could and worked around each other,” she said, adding they spread out to work on the panels, on which Glass had already drawn the outline.
Because she graduated last year and visitors are not allowed at the schools, Little still hasn’t seen the finished PHS mural in person, only photographs of it, which she finds disappointing. But even the photo of the high school mural was enough to astound her.
“Thinking about this, that panel is going to be up there for many years and I am glad I am able to say I contributed to it. I am very happy I was able to do it,” she said.
Little added that working on this project inspired her so much that she created her own mural at her church for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.
Part of that was down to Glass, who was amazing and down to earth while working with the students and made her thoroughly enjoy the mural process, Little said.
Lisa Reid-Miller, sixth grade art teacher at the middle school, agreed that Glass was wonderful to work with for both staff and students. She had many conversations with him throughout the project and said he was very open in answering questions about art and his business.
“Not only did the kids learn from him, the teachers did, too. He was awesome,” she said.
Reid-Miller described the mural at the middle school as a striking presence in the hallway, which doesn’t have a great deal of color. The students who participated in the project chose to focus on the school’s electives and academics, so there are images like a trumpet, a lacrosse stick, a doughnut for family and consumer sciences, a globe, and a baseball and bat.
“There is a ribbon that runs throughout the project that shows unity to tie things together to show there is a common purpose,” she said. “It ties together the electives and, to me, it shows the common purpose that these are the opportunities provided that kids can take a hold of to, hopefully, create their futures and give them these opportunities in their future. You never know where it is going to lead.”
When she originally envisioned the project, Clayton-Prince planned to organize an unveiling of the paintings to allow people to see them and talk to Glass and the student artists. That hasn’t been possible so far because of social distancing restrictions, but she hasn’t totally given up on the idea. She still hopes she can pull something together later this year.
“Right now, with the murals put up, there hasn’t been any story or explanation for the students that are at the school as well as the staff members. They don’t know the meaning behind the murals. That piece we are definitely looking forward to still having that opportunity and having a small celebration for the students,” she said.
