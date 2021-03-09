Powhatan school murals bring pop of color

The project came about due to the efforts of many people, but the vision for it started with Dr. Lynn Clayton-Prince, who was inspired by Glass’s Community Makers project sponsored by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, said Amy McManus, PHS art teacher and department chair. Clayton-Prince, director of special education, had a vision for a project that would allow students to work with Glass to create something meaningful for the Powhatan community.

National Art Honor Society and Diverse Hands at Work, along with a selection of Powhatan Middle students, met with Glass for three planning sessions where they brainstormed and talked through the history of Powhatan, what Powhatan looks like today, and the possibilities and hope for the county’s future.

“They worked together to create imagery, and combined their ideas to bring together a final work of art. Their ideas were truly their own, and the experience of watching all of this come together was something they will never forget,” McManus said.

One of Glass’ missions in working with the students on the murals was not to add to their designs but to let the ideas come from them. He said that most of the work in this project wasn’t painting; it was talking about what they wanted to represent and how to put together the composition of what they wanted.