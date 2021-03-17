Powhatan schools celebrate joy of music education

One of my absolute favorite things about the arrival of spring weather is driving somewhere with my windows down and the music turned up loud.
I don’t know if it would make sense to anyone else, but, with the right song and the right conditions, the wind on my skin almost feels like the physical caress of the music coming out of the speakers. It can bring with it a beautiful rush of emotions.
As a side note, I also have come to recognize that I need to be careful what I listen to, because I have noticed a correlation between some types of music and my tendency to speed. I wonder if our wonderful Powhatan deputies would accept “there was this song …” as an excuse if they pulled me over.
I was thinking about this for two reasons today. The first reason was that I spent the morning between interviews driving with my windows down and the music up loud, just as I described. And, yes, it was wonderful.
But I also was reminded of the power of music by the words of one of our great local teachers, Andrew Snead, lead teacher for performing arts. He spoke at the March 9 Powhatan County School Board meeting during the public comment period in honor of March being Music in Our Schools Month. He very eloquently talked about the importance of the arts in improving our quality of life and I fully agree with him.
“The arts are about joy. They are about the experience of being moved, of having one’s life enriched, of discovering our capacity to feel. If that was all they did, they would earn a generous place at our table in the midst of the most dire circumstances of the 21st Century,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Certainly we are all thankful right now that science is going to help us get out of this, but I remind you that it’s the arts that are getting us through this.
“It is every moment that we watch TV. It is every moment that we watch the same episode of ‘The Office’ for the 40th time. It is in the moments that we listen to music when we are working out with music. It is when we are doing all of those things that we curl up in the blanket of human creativity of the best of humanity,” Andrew Snead said.
I know Powhatan has a great music program, and I have been fortunate to hear many of the groups perform at various events I have attended in the county in the last few years. But I didn’t realize just how extensive the program was until I reached out to Nicholas Snead, director of bands.
Powhatan High School has a marching band, two indoor drum lines, two color guards, wind symphony, concert band, jazz band, two show choirs, two concert choirs, brass ensemble, woodwind choir, and orchestra. Those programs are run by Terrell Dean, Linda Smith Utt, Nicholas Snead, Neil Landini, and Andrew Snead.
Powhatan Middle School has sixth, seventh and eighth grade bands; sixth, seventh and eighth grade choirs, jazz ensemble, two orchestras, and a music technology keyboarding class. Those programs are run by the Snead brothers, Dean, Landini, Sandra Parker, and Cami Graham.
And all three elementary schools have a fifth grade chorus and a ukulele choir. There we recognize Gina Dickerson (Powhatan Elementary), Josh Wright (Pocahontas Elementary), and Tom Beekman (Flat Rock Elementary).
During the month of March, many of these groups will be putting together short performances and videos that the music programs plan to share to highlight their hard work and talent. The various videos may be found at www.powhatanbands.com and the school division’s website, http://www.powhatan.k12.va.us. We also hope to share some of them on the Powhatan Today’s Facebook page. When they post, I hope our readers will check them out and leave encouraging comments. Performing takes courage and that in itself is deserving of recognition.
I love music, but I know people like Nicholas Snead that live music in every aspect of their lives. So I will end here by simply sharing his take on why Music in Our Schools Month is so important not only for our students but for our community as a whole.
“Music is in every aspect of our life from the time we are awaking up to the time we are going to bed. It is in church. It is in the car. It is in a video game. It is at a sporting game. To celebrate that is particularly special. It is our driving force. It keeps us calm. It gets us excited. It is our hope and inspiration,” he said. “To be able to spread that to people is a complete joy and we look forward to the opportunity to spread that to people every day.”
