Powhatan schools celebrate joy of music education

One of my absolute favorite things about the arrival of spring weather is driving somewhere with my windows down and the music turned up loud.

I don’t know if it would make sense to anyone else, but, with the right song and the right conditions, the wind on my skin almost feels like the physical caress of the music coming out of the speakers. It can bring with it a beautiful rush of emotions.

As a side note, I also have come to recognize that I need to be careful what I listen to, because I have noticed a correlation between some types of music and my tendency to speed. I wonder if our wonderful Powhatan deputies would accept “there was this song …” as an excuse if they pulled me over.

I was thinking about this for two reasons today. The first reason was that I spent the morning between interviews driving with my windows down and the music up loud, just as I described. And, yes, it was wonderful.

But I also was reminded of the power of music by the words of one of our great local teachers, Andrew Snead, lead teacher for performing arts. He spoke at the March 9 Powhatan County School Board meeting during the public comment period in honor of March being Music in Our Schools Month. He very eloquently talked about the importance of the arts in improving our quality of life and I fully agree with him.