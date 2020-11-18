Powhatan schools gather data on student return decision

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County School Board is looking for input from families ahead of a likely decision they will make in December about how many more students, if any, to bring back to in-person instruction in the near future.

During the school board’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, gave a presentation on the steps the school division has made in its efforts to keep safe those students and staff participating in in-person instruction and the decisions that will need to be made in the near future to keep moving forward.

Based on previous discussions and recommendations from staff, having any additional students returning to full or part-time in-person instruction is only likely to happen after the start of the second semester in January 2021, not before. The school board is likely to vote at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8 on what that return may look like.

The biggest question the school board members will need to have answered ahead of their decision is how many students actually want to return to in-person instruction. Currently, 882 students (21 percent) are on the all-virtual pathway. When families decided to go all virtual – whether that happened before school started or they switched mid-semester – they agreed that the decision would be good through the end of the semester on Dec. 18, Jones said.