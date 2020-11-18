Powhatan schools gather data on student return decision

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County School Board is looking for input from families ahead of a likely decision they will make in December about how many more students, if any, to bring back to in-person instruction in the near future.
During the school board’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, gave a presentation on the steps the school division has made in its efforts to keep safe those students and staff participating in in-person instruction and the decisions that will need to be made in the near future to keep moving forward.
Based on previous discussions and recommendations from staff, having any additional students returning to full or part-time in-person instruction is only likely to happen after the start of the second semester in January 2021, not before. The school board is likely to vote at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8 on what that return may look like.
The biggest question the school board members will need to have answered ahead of their decision is how many students actually want to return to in-person instruction. Currently, 882 students (21 percent) are on the all-virtual pathway. When families decided to go all virtual – whether that happened before school started or they switched mid-semester – they agreed that the decision would be good through the end of the semester on Dec. 18, Jones said.
As of Nov. 4, all hybrid elementary students are now in the classroom five days a week. There were already some concerns when hybrid fourth- and fifth-graders all returned to full in-person instruction about being able to maintain good social distancing in classrooms. At the time, because of some class sizes, the school division told families that it couldn’t maintain social distancing at 6 feet in all classrooms, but it would maintain a minimum of 3 feet with masks.
Now, if some families of virtual students feel more comfortable sending their children back to school, that could increase the numbers even more, Jones said.
At the secondary level, hybrid middle and high school students currently attend in-person instruction two to three days a week. Not only does the board have to consider whether it could take those existing hybrid students back to five days a week in the schools, it also has to consider the virtual students who may want to return to face-to-face next semester.
A survey was sent out to families on Nov. 11 to get a better idea of the number of parents who want their children to stay all virtual and those who may want to return. Parents are asked to fill out that survey by Friday, Nov. 20. It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCPSreturntolearnupdate.
“Part of the information we need to know is are the virtual students going to come back, because that would add additional students. And, if we did come back to more full return, would you keep your child in face-to-face or would you move to virtual? That will give us a better idea what our numbers could actually be,” Jones said. “This isn’t a binding survey, but it is the same thing we did this summer to get some information for planning purposes. Then we would need to make a decision of whether we could do it within 3 feet or somewhere outside of 3 feet.”
School staff members know how many students can fit into each room. Now, they needs to know how many students will want to return.
Central office staff also scheduled days at the middle and high schools on Nov. 11 and 18 to speak with staff and gain their feedback about how the schools have been doing and what comes next.
“We will be gathering that information and presenting it to the school board at our next meeting,” he said.
Jones said the middle and high schools have been taking this slowly, reviewing master schedules and class sizes. While they don’t think additional staffing in the schools will be an issue, they know transportation will be a challenge and must be considered a factor in any decisions in a return to in-person learning.
If the school board were to decide to let more students return, Jones asked the members to consider bringing additional students back at the end of January or in early February instead of directly after the end of the winter break. If the board doesn’t make its decision until Dec. 8, there is no time to do the necessary scheduling work, he said.
Jones also pointed out that with traveling and holiday gatherings possibly leading to an increase in COVID-19 numbers, it might be best to have a full virtual week the first week back in January or have the elementary students return to a hybrid schedule for that week.
If the board does decide on Dec. 8 to allow more students to return to in-person instruction, the division would do a second binding survey to gauge actual numbers and then begin the scheduling process, Jones said.
Rick Cole, who represents District 1, pointed out that when PCPS surveyed its families in the summer, it had more students who wanted to return to in-person instruction than any surrounding locality. He cautioned against comparing Powhatan to those localities because their lower percentages of students may give them more flexibility in taking certain steps.
“We’ve got 80-some percent in the building right now. If any more come back, it is going to be very challenging for us to get folks in the building safely,” he said.
Jones agreed, saying that the division is excited that there are families who want to come back to in-person instruction, but it will present challenges.
In addition to discussing the return of more students, Jones talked about several other topics related to student and staff safety, operations, school activities, and sports:
* Updating health guidelines – As of Nov. 10, the school division has had 17 cases of either a student or staff member testing positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year, Jones said. He talked briefly about the Virginia Department of Health and its measures related to COVID-19. The department launched a new pandemic metric dashboard which shows a visualization of COVID-19 community transmissions by region. The dashboard is available to the public and updated daily. Visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/school-metrics/.
The department has also updated its definition of “close contact” with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Before, close contact involved 15 minutes in one concentrated time period within 6 feet. Now, the definition is 15 minutes cumulative over a 24-hour period or direct contact with bodily fluid, such as nose spray or spit.
Jones said the school has seen an increase in COVID-related absences, mainly due to quarantine measures. These were a mix of possible exposures both outside and inside the school.
* Transportation – The division added an air filtration system to 44 buses to increase air flow and cleaning of the air inside the buses. Students are still restricted to one per seat unless it is with a sibling or a neighbor playmate with written parental consent. The school division will continue to hold the seat behind the driver vacant when possible.
With the increase in the fourth and fifth-grade numbers, the division has pulled seven high school single run drivers to pick up excess riders on elementary routes with four additional drivers on standby if needed.
* Facilities – The school division continues to order and distribute PPE to all schools. The elementary schools made some furniture adjustments after the return of the fourth and fifth-graders on Nov. 4 to help maintain social distancing. The division also purchased protective barriers for student desks as requested by teachers.
The division is working on a measure to install bipolar ionization machines in all schools, which will neutralize airborne particulates in the air and cause particulates to stick together making the filters more effective.
The school has also purchased air and surface cleaners at the elementary schools, which reduce dust and particulates, smoke, odors, and surface contaminants in the indoor environment.
* Elementary schools – The transition of having all hybrid students returning to school five days a week has gone well, Jones said. The recess/playgrounds are open for students with enhanced activities. Each school has given grade levels the option of having students eat in the classrooms or the cafeteria. Some are going into the cafeteria, but most have decided to stay in the classrooms.
Resource teachers such as art and music had been coming to individual classrooms, but some may return to their classroom in the future. Only one student moved from in-person to full virtual as a result of the switch to full return, Jones said.
* VHSL – Gov. Ralph Northam approved a plan for VHSL activities to begin in December with condensed seasons and limited spectators. The high school is working on a safety plan using VHSL and health department guidelines. The division would start with the winter season, move to the fall season, and end with the spring season. All of the seasons would be shortened to 60 percent and would include both home and away games.
The division is looking at high speed cameras being offered at reduced rates for the purpose of filming games at the stadium and gym for livestreaming. Under current guidance, no more than 250 people can be present at the games. The livestream videos could be a subscription service.
The middle school is also investigating a condensed season and club sports, depending on what other schools in conference decide.
* Student activities – After school music activities have begun. The school division will have its first virtual concert on Nov. 18 and broadcast it online. Staff is also looking at having concerts in December with larger groups.