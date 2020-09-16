Powhatan schools keep adapting to meet needs

POWHATAN – Now a few weeks into the 2020-2021 school year, Powhatan County Public Schools continues to adapt to its new circumstances and make adjustments to keep students and staff safe.
The Powhatan County School Board heard two presentations from staff members on Tuesday, Sept. 8 about the adjustments that have already been made and the plans they have to keep the school district moving in the right direction for students, regardless of whether they are on the hybrid or virtual model.
The overall message delivered to the board was that the division has seen some challenges with the start of the school year, but the process was made easier by the massive efforts toward safety and guideline compliance made by everyone – staff, students, and parents.
“It really has been a great school opening. We were the first, and one of the only, school divisions in the Greater Richmond area that started in-person instruction as well as virtual instruction,” said Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent. “It took a true team effort for everybody to come together. Everybody worked extremely hard and it couldn’t have gone much smoother.”
Dr. Tracie Omohundro, assistant superintendent for instruction, pointed out that the school board only made the decision to allow the hybrid model on July 28, so the planning and scheduling the school division usually does over the course of several months actually happened in less than four weeks before the start of the school year on Aug. 24.
During the two presentations, staff members touched on a variety of topics, including how the hybrid and virtual instructional models have been working, class sizes, transportation, technology, health and safety, and maintenance and cleaning.
Class sizes
During Omohundro’s presentation on the instructional models, a substantial period of time was spent talking about class sizes, both in the virtual and hybrid classrooms.
In the virtual classrooms, class sizes in kindergarten through second grade as well as the fifth-grade classes hovered between 18 and 22, depending on the grades, Jones said. In third grade, there are two virtual classrooms with 26 and 27 students and the fourth grade has three classes with 24, 26, and 26 students.
The division is monitoring the third and fourth-grade classes with up to 30 allowed in the upper elementary grades but seeking to keep it lower and acknowledging that is higher than the school wants, Jones said.
“We are monitoring both third and fourth grade. If we see some movement into those sections, we would have to look at providing additional support or teachers in those areas as well,” he said.
In the in-person classrooms, almost all class sizes for kindergarten through fifth grade range between 15 and 23 students. The one exception is Flat Rock’s fifth grade, which has an average of 27 students over its three classes. Jones said the division is monitoring those numbers.
The pre-kindergarten through third-grade students began face-to-face instructions full time this week. The division will review its progress at the end of the first nine weeks to see when it can start bringing other students back full time, probably starting with fourth and fifth grades.
Kim Hymel, who represents District 5, raised numerous issues regarding class sizes and stressed several times that she wanted the number of students assigned to each teacher significantly reduced in some grades. Some of her suggestions to keep the class sizes down included keeping the school division hybrid instead of having the younger students start attending in person five days a week or asking the board of supervisors for additional funds to hire new teachers, which she brought up during the joint meeting held two days later.
“We have done all this work. You have done all this work all summer, and now here we are. I don’t want to see us go back all virtual. That is what concerns me the most. After all of this work, let’s keep it so that we can stay in school,” she said.
Jones said that there is a limit to how many students can fit in a classroom per the division’s health plan, and right now the schools are within that limit. If there is an influx of students into one grade level or school, it would cause the division to look at other options, including co-teaching or adding more staff.
The division already added a teacher each in first, second, and fifth grades to bring down class sizes, Jones said. The division has reached the salary amount it budgeted for the school year, so staff may need to get creative if class sizes become an issue moving forward.
The school division does not yet have the average daily membership (ADM) attendance numbers, which are a big factor in state funding, as well as the county’s projected revenues in the latter part of the year, Jones said. For that reason, “we are trying to hold the line of staying within our budget not knowing what is going to come forward in the next two to three months. Those are the competing interests.”
Technology
The division has created a schedule for internet hubs that is scheduled to start this week, Omohundro said. Space will be made available at the Pocahontas Landmark Center as well as the middle and high schools for students to come and use the internet. The division has issued hot spots to families who needed additional help and created a tech support contact list.
The school division still has school buses stationed at different locations so families with students can park nearby and can use the internet to do school work, she said. There are also additional county and private buildings that are providing internet access to families struggling with internet. For passwords, hours, and specific locations, visit http://www.powhatan.k12.va.us/groups/80385/return_to_learning/wifi_hotspots.
The school division is willing to work with any families still struggling with internet access. Hotspots are available for families to check out, and if those are not successful, students can check out thumb drives so they can take home materials using those. Jones said the division has had requests for hotspots from daycares housing children on the hybrid system on the days they are not in school.
Facilities
Dr. Jason Tibbs, director of facilities, highlighted the preparation that went into opening the schools and making sure they continue to be safe spaces for students and staff.
Some of that preparation included purchasing about $95,000 in personal protective equipment (PPE) such as disposable masks, hand sanitizing stations, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and spray, gloves, gowns, goggles, face shields, thermometers, additional trash cans for classrooms, Plexiglas barriers for one-on-one interactions, and additional signage.
The buildings are starting to run HVAC systems earlier in the morning and leaving them running longer; running exhaust fans 24/7; changing filters every two months; maintaining a humidity average around 60 percent, and running the buildings in occupied mode on weekends and holidays for a few hours to keep the air stirring.
Facilities and maintenance assisted elementary teachers with room arrangements by removing furniture from classrooms to assist with social distancing guidelines. They provide support daily by disinfecting areas with electrostatic sprayers. Entire buildings are sprayed once a week with some areas receiving application daily.
Last week, Tibbs received a quote from a company that does air purification and surface purification systems and the division will be moving forward in that area.
Tibbs also pointed out that because of staff shortages experienced by SSC, the company that cleans the buildings, as well as certain areas that were not maintained as expected, the division deducted $15,000 from the bill PCPS received. The division has also decided to possibly hire a local subcontractor to take over cleaning Pocahontas Landmark Center, Pocahontas Elementary, and the joint transportation center. This will allow SSC to focus the resources they do have on the remaining buildings.
Transportation
The transportation department faced many challenges preparing for the new school year as they planned how to maintain student numbers with good social distancing while working within the number of buses and drivers available, said Larry Johns, assistant superintendent for finance and business operations.
“Basically we are able to put 22 students on a bus with the students wearing a mask and the driver wearing a mask. That is one to a seat. If there are siblings – and we do have some routes with multiple siblings on there – we have a few buses running 28 on the route,” he said.
Another challenge was how to disinfect the buses between every route, Johns said. The division increased the start and stop times between elementary and secondary schools by 10 minutes to provide the drivers time after they unload to wipe it down prior to starting the next route.
Driver training, which usually takes place in one day, had to be held over several weeks, including bus drivers going out individually with a trainer to familiarize themselves again with the buses after the long absence.
Johns and Jones both commended the transportation department for working 12 days straight to plan the 78 routes for the school buses, which usually takes the entire month of August.
With hybrid pre-K through third-graders starting in-person classes five days a week on Sept. 14, the elementary buses saw an increase in students, Johns said. There were a few routes they were concerned about because of capacity, and some changes might have to be made.
The division lost five drivers to resignations and retirements, which means the substitute drivers filled those roles, taking away the department’s backup. That means route adjustments rather than hiring new drivers would likely be the solution to having too many children on a route, he said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.