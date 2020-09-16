Powhatan schools keep adapting to meet needs

The pre-kindergarten through third-grade students began face-to-face instructions full time this week. The division will review its progress at the end of the first nine weeks to see when it can start bringing other students back full time, probably starting with fourth and fifth grades.

Kim Hymel, who represents District 5, raised numerous issues regarding class sizes and stressed several times that she wanted the number of students assigned to each teacher significantly reduced in some grades. Some of her suggestions to keep the class sizes down included keeping the school division hybrid instead of having the younger students start attending in person five days a week or asking the board of supervisors for additional funds to hire new teachers, which she brought up during the joint meeting held two days later.

“We have done all this work. You have done all this work all summer, and now here we are. I don’t want to see us go back all virtual. That is what concerns me the most. After all of this work, let’s keep it so that we can stay in school,” she said.