Powhatan sees marked increase in larceny cases

POWHATAN – Local law enforcement has raised concerns about a marked increase in larcenies in recent months in Powhatan County.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has tracked an alarming increase in both petty and grand larcenies over recent months, when numbers had been fairly flat before 2022.

Comparing 2022 numbers to previous years, petty larcenies were up by 111% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same time period a year earlier and grand larcenies were up 40%, according to data provided by crime analyst Madeline Espigh.

Looking at numbers for the last four years from Jan. 1 to March 31, there was a marked increase for both types of larceny. Petty larceny cases went from 17 in 2019 to 16 in 2020 and 18 in 2021 but jumped to 38 in 2022. Grand larcenies were less dramatic, with 21 in 2019, 15 in 2020, 20 in 2021 and 28 in 2022.

But if the 111% increase in the first quarter petty larceny numbers was a surprise, the 690% increase in the second quarter, from April 1 to June 30, from 2021 to 2022 was even more shocking.

The second quarter numbers from the last three years combined – 36, 23 and 10 petty larcenies from 2019 to 2021, respectively – did not add up to the 79 larcenies reported in 2022, according to data from Espigh. Grand larcenies during that time period were more level: 23 in 2019; 18 (2020); 25 (2021), and 27 (2022). The slight bump in grand larceny numbers from 2021 to 2022 was only an 8% increase.

Espigh noted that these statistics were derived from the offense listed by the officer in which petit larceny or grand larceny was the offense. These statistics do not represent the call volume of larceny calls, as a call may come into Powhatan Public Safety Communications as a larceny but may be determined to be of another nature upon deputies’ arrival.

The majority of the numbers can be attributed to shoplifting and catalytic converter theft cases, said Rob Cerullo, interim commonwealth’s attorney. All 27 of the grand larceny cases in the second quarter of 2022, for instance, involved the theft of catalytic converters.

With the shoplifting charges, “skip scanning” is a real problem with self-checkout kiosks, chief deputy Jeff Searfoss said. An individual pretends to scan an item before putting it in a bag or basket, which is still shoplifting. He also noted the dramatic rise in these cases, pointing out that as he spoke, a deputy was currently responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart.

“There are cameras on all of those things, of course, so they are watching and they take notice when people are not scanning all the items, so their bill is not accurate. They might scan half of what is in their cart,’ he said.

While all of these crimes can’t be attributed to one cause, Cerullo said he doesn’t believe it is a coincidence that these numbers have gone up dramatically along with inflation numbers.

“What I have noticed is the increases are attributable oftentimes to first-time offenders, so I am seeing a lot of cases where this is the first time the person has ever been arrested. I think that is consistent with the inflationary trends,” he said.

The question that then follows is what can be done about the growing problem? Unfortunately, much of that will fall on businesses and residents since law enforcement’s involvement is usually reacting to a crime in these cases, Cerullo said. The best tools in the moment against shoplifting are loss prevention staff, video cameras and shoppers discretely informing a store employee if they see suspicious activity (only when it can be done safely and not tipping off a thief). The best guard against catalytic converter theft is taking measures to hide or monitor vehicles that may be a target.

“Short of putting a deputy in every store, which we can’t do, we are reacting to the fact. Now we can certainly punish people more harshly and make them do different things, but are you going to punish someone who is a first-time offender really harshly when it is their first time? No, we’ve got to try to help them and find out why are you doing this,” Cerullo said. “There has got to be some punishment but I am not going to put a first-time offender in jail for six months when they have never done anything wrong before.”

From the enforcement standpoint, the rise in first-time offenders committing crimes of desperation has created more tricky issues, he said. When prosecuting, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office already takes into account mitigating factors such as whether someone who is arrested cooperated and admitted wrongdoing versus fighting or running.

Powhatan has a first-time offender program that includes probation, community service and fines that help someone avoid a conviction, Cerullo said, but “in order for them to take advantage of that program, it’s got to be a first offense and it’s got to be something where we think it’s worth doing for these people because they made a mistake as opposed to someone who is just trying to pull the wool over our eyes, so to speak.”

“I think it is fair to say that we are not going to treat everybody the same. Obviously we are going to take into consideration their criminal record, and we are going to take into consideration the circumstances of the case,” he said. “Does it appear, based on the facts of the case, that they are stealing to support their family or does it appear like they are stealing to sell on the streets?”