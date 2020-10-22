Powhatan senior Ellie Barton talks commitment to Randolph-Macon, softball journey

In addition to her speed, Barton’s competitive attitude has contributed to her successes.

“I have been raised and coached to have a ‘never quit’ mentality, and that has made me a go-getter,” Barton said. “If I see an opportunity, I take it, and that’s the mentality you have to have to be successful in softball.”

Her favorite part of softball would be the qualities she’s picked up throughout her years of playing.

“I have met so many amazing girls who have bettered me as a player,” Barton said. “To be successful in softball, you have to be individually focused, but also a team player.

“Finding a balance between those two qualities has made me a better person all-around.”

Some of the major achievements Barton has been a part of throughout her softball career include going to nationals with her travel team, the Hanover Hornets 18u Keys, for the last three years in a row, as well as going to multiple camps, which helped her to put herself out there for coaches to see her play.

To Barton, being part of Powhatan softball has probably influenced her the most to continue softball throughout college.