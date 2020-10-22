Powhatan senior Ellie Barton talks commitment to Randolph-Macon, softball journey

Ellie Barton has wanted to attend Randolph-Macon College for as long she can remember. Her sister started softball before her and took batting lessons with R-MC’s assistant softball coach, Chip Bailey. After every one of her sister’s lessons, coach Bailey would take the time to let Barton hit, too.
“I fell in love with the campus and atmosphere of the school immediately,” Barton said.
And it wasn’t just the team and environment.
“They have a very successful Pre-Law major with many off- and on-campus internship opportunities,” Barton said. “Everything lined up perfectly, from academics to athletic aspects of attending my dream school.”
Come the 2021-22 school year, Barton, a senior at Powhatan High School, will realize her dream of attending R-MC. She’s also embracing the opportunity to play for the school’s highly successful Div. III softball team.
“Being committed is a huge accomplishment in my mind because I have finally reached my goal,” Barton said. “I have been working hard toward this for a long time, and it feels good to have made it this far.
“I feel like all my hard work has paid off, and that’s something I’m proud of,” she said. “I’m super excited to play in college and can’t wait to continue working hard and getting better.”
Barton will join a powerhouse program that in 2019 went 30-17 and secured its first berth in the NCAA Championship series after beating Christopher Newport in the super regional. R-MC’s coaches, she said, put each of the girls first.
“Head coach Kevin Proffitt and I have been talking since my freshman year of high school and he has been nothing but understanding and helpful throughout my commitment process,” Barton said. “Assistant coach Bailey has helped me with the mental and physical aspects of softball. He has always put the girls first and will give his all to bettering the team.”
Barton has also been receiving lessons from assistant coach Amanda Sopko since freshman year.
“She has improved my hitting and slapping skills more than I could’ve ever imagined,” Barton said, “and Coach [Dana] Wood knows exactly what I’m doing wrong and how to fix it.
“Both the coaches and players at R-MC dedicate their time every day to bettering themselves and each other,” Barton said. “That is a team I would love to be a part of.”
When it came to meeting the players, Barton said her favorite part was that “they truly understand how to talk to us because they have been through it. They answered all our questions and told us exactly what it would be like to play DIII softball.”
Barton feels that Randolph-Macon is the best fit for her because she’s never wanted to attend a large school – she feels she learns better in smaller classes with smaller teacher-to-student ratios.
“All the professors at Randolph-Macon have an open-door policy, meaning we can meet with them one-on-one whenever we need to discuss homework or difficult topics.”
She loves the campus, describing it as “beautiful,” and with the school being centered in Ashland, it’s only 45 minutes from her house.
She wants to major in Pre-Law and pursue a career as an IP attorney or family lawyer. After college, she plans on attending a law school like the University of Richmond or William and Mary to further her knowledge and pursue an internship.
When it comes to R-MC’s softball program, she feels that her speed will help the team physically, and her attitude will help mentally.
“I’m a slapper (slap hitter), so my speed on the bases is where I contribute,” Barton said. “My positivity on and off the field will encourage girls to have fun and do what they love.”
As part of Powhatan softball’s varsity unit, Barton pitched in some games her sophomore season, has experience at several infield positions and will be counted on to anchor the infield for the Indians this coming spring.
In 2019, she batted .343 and had a fielding average of .980 (1 error in 50 attempts) while helping a young Powhatan softball team go 15-6 and reach the regional semifinals after it lost seven starters following its state runner-up season in 2018.
Powhatan head softball coach Marie Crump praised Barton’s good speed on the bases and described how the senior has “really developed her defensive skills the last few years.”
“Her versatility is a real plus,” Crump said.
One of Barton’s current teammates, Kayla Davis, is set to join her on Randolph-Macon’s softball team next year.
“I am thrilled to have Kayla remain a teammate throughout my college experience. She pushes me to do my best and is always focused on improving herself and others,” Barton said. “Kayla is not only a solid player but also one of the smartest girls I know.
“If I ever need help with homework I know I can go to Kayla,” Barton added. “This will be an especially important quality to have in a teammate at Randolph-Macon because it is a DIII school focused on mainly academic excellence.”
Barton has been playing softball since she was 5 years old. She first got into it through her older sister, whose games she would watch while growing up.
“My dad would always play with me and my sister in the yard and I had so much fun,” Barton said. “My family has always been competitive, and playing with my sister only made the game more competitive.”
In addition to her speed, Barton’s competitive attitude has contributed to her successes.
“I have been raised and coached to have a ‘never quit’ mentality, and that has made me a go-getter,” Barton said. “If I see an opportunity, I take it, and that’s the mentality you have to have to be successful in softball.”
Her favorite part of softball would be the qualities she’s picked up throughout her years of playing.
“I have met so many amazing girls who have bettered me as a player,” Barton said. “To be successful in softball, you have to be individually focused, but also a team player.
“Finding a balance between those two qualities has made me a better person all-around.”
Some of the major achievements Barton has been a part of throughout her softball career include going to nationals with her travel team, the Hanover Hornets 18u Keys, for the last three years in a row, as well as going to multiple camps, which helped her to put herself out there for coaches to see her play.
To Barton, being part of Powhatan softball has probably influenced her the most to continue softball throughout college.
“It taught me that, even though some days might be rough, that I could get through it and become a better player,” Barton said. “Coach Crump has bettered me as a player more than I could ever imagine. She pushes us hard each day to help us remain focused and reach our goals.
“Coach [Linda] Farmer always knows what to say to inspire us to play our best,” Barton said. “Coach [Sami Byerly], who is a former player, works with me individually to better my slapping ability and mental approach.
“I could not have gotten where I am today without being a part of Powhatan softball.”