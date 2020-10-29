Powhatan senior Kayla Davis reflects on softball journey, commitment to Randolph-Macon

“Kayla is a very talented player, offensively and defensively, and is blessed with a very strong and accurate arm,” said Powhatan head softball coach Marie Crump. “She has worked hard to develop her talents and we are excited about her contributions in her senior season.”

Davis said her arm has helped her become a great catcher, as she’s able to throw just about anybody out.

“My hitting is something that I am always trying to improve upon with my hitting coach Mike Ford,” Davis said. “I am also always willing to help my team any way that I can and set an example for others.”

With softball, she’s always loved that, if you’re having a bad game or a bad day, there’s always someone behind you to pick you up.

She added: “I also love the feeling of going down 0-2 in the count – and knowing that the pitcher is going to do whatever she can to strike me out, and then not being able to.”

She feels that her hitting and fielding skills will help her team at Randolph-Macon going forward.