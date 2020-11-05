Powhatan senior Sarah English talks softball journey, commitment to Lynchburg

“Sarah really came through for us her sophomore season,” said Powhatan head softball coach Marie Crump, “and is expected to handle most of the pitching for us this year.”

English was also a central part of Powhatan’s efforts on offense, batting .657. She hit her first career home run in the Indians’ early-season 2019 game versus Hanover, became a consistent extra-base hitter and helped form a powerful 3-4-5 chain in the batting order that also included fellow senior and teammate Kayla Davis and UCONN’s Rileigh De Weese.

Her efforts were honored. English was named to First Team All-Region that season.

“We’re counting on her to continue that strong presence in our lineup this year,” Crump said.

“I have always loved representing Powhatan County,” English said. “I take a lot of pride in being able to be a part of the softball program. Playing for Coach Crump and Coach [Linda] Farmer has been a great experience and I appreciate them believing in me and pushing me to be the best I can possibly be.”