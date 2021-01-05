Powhatan senior Sean Hall to wrestle for Roanoke College

POWHATAN - No matter how this winter season ultimately ends up going, Sean Hall’s standout wrestling career will continue into college.

The Powhatan High School senior and four-year varsity wrestler this past fall committed to attend and compete for the new wrestling program at Roanoke College.

“It feels good,” Hall said of making his commitment. “Obviously we aren’t really sure about the season, so I’m happy to know I’m definitely wrestling in college.”

Hall has known the head coach, Nate Yetzer, since he was in fifth grade, and one of the coaches had wrestled with Hall’s former teammate, PHS Class of 2019 alum J.D. McMillin, at Ferrum.

Hall will likely wrestle in the 133-pound weight class for the Maroons.

“They want really good leaders and motivators,” Hall said. “I feel like I can help with that a lot.”

When they were juniors, Hall and his peers had to step up and lead a senior-less Powhatan wrestling program throughout the 2019-20 season. With that experience, he's used to being in that role.