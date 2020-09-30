Powhatan sheriff expresses gratitude for community’s support

“We are here to serve the community; we should know what the community expects from us in return,” he said. “People who are donating are simply saying we support you. They are not saying we don’t recognize sometimes that there are places in the country where law enforcement can do a better job. They just appreciate the fact that we are not seeing the same issues here.”

In Nunnally’s first four years in office, he said his office received almost 14,000 calls for service that required some kind of enforcement action such as a ticket or an arrest.

“But we had zero use-of-force complaints,” he emphasized. “That doesn’t mean we couldn’t have one tomorrow. But we strive to make sure that we police our community in a respectful and equitable way. I think the support we get from the community reflects that we are doing a pretty good job at it.”

But to be clear, there is a difference between not liking the way a deputy spoke to you and a deputy using excessive force, Nunnally pointed out. His office does receive complaints and takes them seriously, but they often tend to be more about a personality complaint with a deputy or a lack of understanding about why they were enforcing a particular code section. However, equitable service is a right people should always expect.